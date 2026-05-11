MARS HALLOWEEN HEADQUARTERS BRINGS HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION TO TOPEKA

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District (NOTO), GO Topeka and Mars welcome Topeka to celebrate the countdown to Halloween with trick-or-treating on May 14

TOPEKA, Kan., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the authority on Halloween, and maker of some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks, is celebrating Halfway to Halloween with the Topeka community and its Topeka manufacturing site, also known as Mars Halloween Headquarters. Halfway to Halloween marks the official halfway point to the holiday, which Mars began commemorating with town three years ago.

In partnership with the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District (NOTO), and GO Topeka, the economic development arm of the Greater Topeka Partnership, Mars is hosting a Halfway to Halloween concert and community event on Thursday, May 14, beginning at 6:00 pm CDT at Redbud Park. Community members are invited to come together for an evening of Mars treats, music, food and other festivities.

"Counting down the days to Halloween is one of our favorite traditions at Mars, and it's an honor to bring this celebration to the Topeka community for another year," said Brian Pardo, Site Director at Mars Topeka. "We are tremendously proud of the continued growth we've had in this city and it's in large part thanks to our incredible Associates – and our fellow Halloween enthusiasts – who help ensure our treats ends up in the good pile every season."

Mars has called Topeka home since opening its state-of-the-art production facility in Topeka in 2014. The site now sits at over 550,000 square-feet and currently employs more than 600 Associates. As the Mars "Halloween Headquarters," the site produces a variety of beloved treats, including TWIX®, M&M'S® Peanut, M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Minis and Fun Size candies like SNICKERS®, 3 MUSKETEERS® and MILKY WAY® that are found in variety bags throughout the Halloween season and beyond.

"Events like Halfway to Halloween are exactly what our community is all about. We enjoy bringing people together in a fun, creative way while celebrating the unique spirit of Topeka," said Staci Schnacker, Arts Administrator, NOTO. "We're excited to partner with Mars and GO Topeka to create an experience that invites families, artists and neighbors to connect. This event reflects our mission to cultivate art and experiences that inspire opportunity, enhance economic vitality and improve quality of life for our community."

"Mars is a tremendous employer and community partner, and we're incredibly proud that Topeka is home to their Halloween Headquarters," said Rhiannon Friedman, President of GO Topeka. "Their investment in their employees and their commitment to giving back make a meaningful impact on our community. Halfway to Halloween is a fun and uniquely Topeka way to celebrate that partnership, and we encourage everyone to come out, join the festivities and celebrate the people and places that make our city special."

Topeka community members are welcome to join the festivities on Thursday, May 14 at Redbud Park (924 N Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608) running from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm CDT. Event attendees will be able to enjoy free trick-or-treating with treats made at Mars Topeka, along with Cheez-It® products made right in Kansas City.

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About NOTO

Located in the heart of Topeka, Kansas, the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is a vibrant hub dedicated to fostering creativity, culture, and community engagement. Celebrating local artists, performers, and entrepreneurs, NOTO offers a dynamic mix of galleries, shops, live music venues, and public art installations that reflect the rich artistic spirit of the region. Committed to revitalization and economic development, the district serves as a cornerstone for cultural tourism and a catalyst for community connection in Topeka.

About GO Topeka

GO Topeka creates county-wide economic success for all companies and citizens through implementation of an aggressive economic-development strategy that capitalizes on the unique strengths of the community. GO Topeka operates under the Greater Topeka Partnership and is the leading economic development agency in the area. For more, visit GoTopeka.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated