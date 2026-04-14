Nominations for Interpreters, Guides, Docents, Artisans, and Reenactors are Open Through May 4, 2026

KEY POINTS:

Mars Inc. and AMERICAN HERITAGE ® Chocolate Debut the History Tellers Award in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary.



Chocolate Debut the History Tellers Award in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary. The History Tellers Award is a new national initiative created to honor the interpreters, educators, guides, and storytellers who keep America's history alive and relevant for future generations.



Nomination applications are being accepted here through May 4, 2026.



The History Tellers Award supports history, education, and cultural preservation at a moment when understanding the past has never been more critical.

NEWARK, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary this year, Mars Inc. and AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate announced the launch of the History Tellers Award, a new national initiative created to honor the interpreters, educators, guides, and storytellers who keep America's history alive and relevant for future generations.

This first-of-its-kind national award honors outstanding history tellers at museums or historic sites who inspire, engage, and empower audiences to learn from the past and envision a better future. The recipient will receive $15,000 and promotional support for both themselves and their institution.

A National Platform for Living History

Launched in alignment with America's 250th anniversary, the History Tellers Award supports history, education, and cultural preservation at a moment when understanding the past has never been more critical.

"At historic institutions nationwide, interpreters, artisans, docents, and educators work tirelessly, often with limited resources, to bring America's stories to life," shares William Clements, Vice President, Sponsorships, Mars Snacking, Premium Brands & Mars Properties. "These History Tellers translate complex histories into human experiences and create spaces where education, culture, and community intersect. Recognizing and honoring the dedication of these individuals is just a national extension of Mars' commitment to preserving American History."

The History Tellers Awards was inspired by two pioneering historic interpreters: Cheyney McKnight, the founder of Not Your Momma's History, and Dontavius Williams, a public historian and founder of The Chronicles of Adam, a first-person interpretation rooted in historical documents that brings the lived experience of enslavement to life for audiences nationwide. Both received the inaugural History Tellers Award in 2025, which has expanded in 2026 to invite applications nationwide. They will also serve on the selection committee for this year's award,

"To be honored and recognized by Mars with an award for the work we do as History Tellers is the encouragement we need to keep up the great efforts of researching and interpreting the lives of those who have come before us," states Dontavius Williams. "I am thrilled to be a founding member of this national award program and look forward to shining a light on the great work of my fellow historic storytellers," continues Cheyney McKnight.

A Commitment to American History

As a purpose-driven company with a history spanning more than a century, Mars believes in the power of history to educate, inspire, and inform the future. Through longstanding partnerships with some of the nation's most iconic historic institutions, Mars has supported educational programming, preservation efforts, and professional development across the history field.

AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate, developed by Forrest E. Mars, Jr. in 2006, was created to bring history to life through immersive storytelling and authentic, 18th-century-inspired chocolate recipes. Rooted in education and interpretation, the brand has become a trusted partner to historic sites nationwide, making it a natural steward for the History Tellers Award.

Nominations for History Tellers

Nominations for the History Tellers Award can be submitted here through May 4, 2026. The process is competitive and the winner will be selected by a committee of museum and history experts. The winner will be announced by July 4, 2026.

About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate:

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Inc. to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods…chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Grated Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold in over 50 fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon.com, at www.AmericanHeritageChocolate.com and at the Ethel M Chocolates store in Henderson, Nevada. We are the Chocolate History People!

Learn more about AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact: Valerie Donati

Brand Building Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars