Mars, Incorporated Highlights Sustainability and Innovation at 5th Annual USA Science & Engineering Festival

"Science and innovation are key to our ability to solve today's social, environmental and technological issues, and unlocking STEM careers is an important way to get us there," said Richard Ware, global vice president of supply, research and development, and procurement at Mars. "USASEF is a great place to cultivate the next generation of scientists, researchers and innovators, and to promote diversity in this field so that we can all benefit from the varied perspectives and approaches."

Experts across Mars' diverse brand portfolio will be on site at the Festival to discuss their work and career paths available in STEM. From veterinarians who improve animal health and nutrition, to food scientists who create nutritious and delicious products and flavors for pets and people; plant scientists working to improve crop yield and conserve water, and engineers building supply chains that reduce environmental impact, the career opportunities within STEM at Mars are vast. The Festival will showcase something for everyone interested in learning how the family-owned business is using STEM to advance better lives, better food and a better planet for people and pets.

Some of the innovative work Mars will be showcasing at USASEF includes:

Mars Petcare (BANFIELD® Pet Hospital, Wisdom Health and The WALTHAM® Centre for Pet Nutrition): From simulated pet x-rays to canine genetics quizzes and measuring dental plaque in pets, veterinary experts will show how they are creating a better world for pets through access to quality nutrition and healthcare.

From simulated pet x-rays to canine genetics quizzes and measuring dental plaque in pets, veterinary experts will show how they are creating a better world for pets through access to quality nutrition and healthcare. Mars Wrigley Confectionery Flavor Science: Mars flavor scientists will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the more than 1,200 flavor ingredients in Mars chewing gum, mints, chocolate and candy.

Mars flavor scientists will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the more than 1,200 flavor ingredients in Mars chewing gum, mints, chocolate and candy. Mars Wrigley Confectionery Cocoa & Plant Science: Attendees will experience (and taste!) chocolate science by trying coarse and fine chocolate nibs and taking a peek under a microscope to see what exactly they are tasting.

Attendees will experience (and taste!) chocolate science by trying coarse and fine chocolate nibs and taking a peek under a microscope to see what exactly they are tasting. Mars Food: A rice farmer will connect STEM to food by showcasing Mars' innovative approach to sustainable farming practices and the journey of rice from field to fork.

Mars has long believed its business will thrive and endure for generations to come, only if the people it works with – from the farmers who produce its raw materials to Associates, customers and consumers – thrive, too. Mars launched its Sustainable in a Generation (SiG) plan in 2017 to help achieve this, setting ambitious goals for the company around three key areas: healthy planet, thriving people and nourishing wellbeing.

