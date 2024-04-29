MARS Introduces the Total Advanced Bundled (TAB) Solution for Unmatched Efficiency and Cost Savings

New TAB Solution Saves Money by Bundling Equipment, Software, and On-Site Maintenance & Calibration

OCALA, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a leading innovator in flow measurement and water meter testing solutions, is proud to announce a significant move to streamline meter testing and the accuracy calibration processes with the launch of its Total Advanced Bundled (TAB) Solution, a comprehensive package that combines top-tier test bench equipment, advanced MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software, and full-spectrum Maintenance, Calibration, and Certification (MCC) services. This limited-time offering is designed to enhance productivity and efficiency while providing significant cost savings.

The TAB Solution is meticulously tailored to meet the needs of potable water providers looking to optimize their testing and calibration operations. By bundling equipment, software, and services, MARS is offering an all-in-one solution that not only reduces costs but also significantly simplifies workflow management. Customers choosing to take advantage of this enhanced feature-bundled solution will benefit from prioritized customer support and expert consulting services at no additional cost, ensuring that their operations run smoothly and efficiently throughout the entire process.

Key Benefits of the TAB Solution Include:

Cost Savings: Customers can enjoy substantial reductions in expenses compared to purchasing each component separately.

Increased Efficiency and Productivity: The integration of MARS' equipment, software, and services streamlines processes and reduces the time spent on setup and maintenance.

Enhanced Support: The bundle includes prioritized customer support and access to MARS' expert consulting services, helping to resolve issues swiftly and effectively.

Centralized Customer Portal: A customized portal provides a centralized view providing greater transparency for billing, support, and training, further enhancing management oversight through ease of use.

A customized portal provides a centralized view providing greater transparency for billing, support, and training, further enhancing management oversight through ease of use. Advanced Features and Early Access: Customers receive early access to new product features and prioritized development of new product functionalities.

"Our new TAB Solution embodies MARS' commitment to delivering high-value, integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Dave Corey, CEO of MARS Company. "We understand the challenges water service providers face in maintaining high standards of accuracy and reliability. This bundle is crafted to not only alleviate those challenges but also to provide a competitive edge through technological advancements and expert support."

The TAB Solution is available now and for a limited time. MARS Company will exhibit at the AWWA Annual Conference and Expo (ACE24) from June 10-13 in Anaheim, CA. Visit Booth #2435 to meet the MARS team and find out how to enhance and transform testing and calibration operations with the innovative TAB Solution that will revolutionize the meter testing process. For more information, visit marswater.com or email MARS' sales team at [email protected].

MARS Eligible Products and Services: Test Bench Equipment, M3 Enterprise Software, MCC Services. Contact MARS to verify eligibility

About MARS Company

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization, and highly advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues. With these patented, award-winning, and state-of-the-art technologies, the company's goal is to lead utility management companies in recovering revenue lost due to reporting inaccuracies by making an abundance of information easily digestible and available. Countless companies offer products that save time or money, but not many offer a solution that will save both time and money and assist in protecting one of the world's most precious resources – our water supply!

CONTACT: Maurice Gutierrez, Vice President of Sales, Tel: (352) 843-9014, email: [email protected]

