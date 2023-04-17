MARS JOINS FORCES WITH BREAD FOR THE CITY AND HUMANE RESCUE ALLIANCE TO HELP PEOPLE AND PETS IN NEED IN SOUTHEAST D.C. NEIGHBORHOOD

McLean-based Mars, Incorporated donated thousands of pounds of products, plus more than $30,000 to help support local community outreach

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, Mars, Incorporated, a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, partnered with Bread for the City, a Washington D.C. nonprofit providing services to D.C. residents living with low incomes, and Humane Rescue Alliance, an animal rescue and adoption organization, to host a free community market event for local residents and their pets. In total, the event provided food to more than 100 families and veterinary services to nearly 150 pets, with nearly 40 pets receiving microchips and 268 pet vaccinations provided.

Photos and videos of the event are available here.

Mars has worked closely with Humane Rescue Alliance since 2012 and Bread for the City since 2018 through event partnerships, volunteer and Board service, as well as monetary and product donations.

The event featured product donations from across the Mars family of brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, PEDIGREE®, KIND®, NATURE'S BAKERY, SEEDS OF CHANGE, ROYAL CANIN®, EUKANUBA®, GREENIES®, IAMS®, CESAR®, and TEMPTATIONS®. Additionally, Bread for the City donated fresh fruits and vegetables and Humane Rescue Alliance administered pet care services with support from Banfield Pet Hospital volunteers (part of Mars Veterinary Health's network of clinics) using medical supplies, vaccines, and microchips donated by the Banfield Foundation.

The Humane Rescue Alliance-organized event is part of the organization's Help Out, Partner and Engage (HOPE) program, which works to address the lack of access to affordable pet care resources. This critical lifeline helps to keep pets healthy, happy and in loving homes by offering spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and deworming, and pet supplies like food, collars, leashes, and toys for D.C. residents in zip code 20020.

"As a purpose driven company, Mars Associates believe the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today and giving back to the communities where we live and work is one way we can build a world where everyone is thriving," said Peter Rowan, Mars, Incorporated's Vice President of U.S. Public Affairs. "We are thankful for the continuous work that organizations like Bread for the City and Humane Rescue Alliance do in our communities and we are proud to partner with them for this event."

"This fantastic event brings human and animal wellness together in one place," said Robert White, At-Large Councilmember, Council of the District of Columbia. "Thank you to Bread for the City and the Human Rescue Alliance for ensuring that those who need help are able to get the support they deserve."

"Over the years, Bread for the City has worked separately and closely with Mars and HRA. This year, we were delighted to join forces for this first-time three-way partnership and host this fantastic rain-or-shine event for the Southeast community. We're proud to have supplied free groceries, which will provide much-needed relief to our community members, their families, and their pets," said Crystal Iwuoha, Senior Manager of Communications and Community Engagement at Bread for the City.

"With the increasing cost of pet care and the lack of pet-related resources East of the River, our neighbors face barriers to providing care for their animal family members," said Shakela Brown, Director of Community Outreach at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "The Humane Rescue Alliance is excited to partner with Mars and Bread for the City to expand the offerings at this free pet vaccination clinic and provide residents in Wards 7 and 8 with resources and support to care for and keep their pets. It's community partnerships like these that make our work to help animals by supporting the people who love them possible."

ABOUT HUMANE RESCUE ALLIANCE

The Humane Rescue Alliance honors more than 150 years of commitment to protecting animals, supporting families, and advocating for positive change to create a world where all animals can thrive. We assist our communities by helping them find a new companion through adoption, secure assistance for veterinary care or pet supplies, and increase access to services to keep families together with their pets. Through our five campuses in the District of Columbia and New Jersey, 19 animal control contracts, and direct care, rescue, and community-based services, we are the largest animal services provider in our region, touching the lives of over 100,000 animals annually. HRA serves as a national leader and local champion for all animals. Our reach empowers us to reimagine the traditional sheltering system and tackle the most difficult issues facing animals and people who love them. For more information, visit humanerescuealliance.org.

ABOUT BREAD FOR THE CITY

The mission of Bread for the City is to help Washington, DC residents living with low income to develop the power to determine the future of their communities. It provides food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services to reduce the burden of poverty. It seeks justice through community organizing and public advocacy. It works to uproot racism, a major cause of poverty. It is committed to treating its clients with the dignity and respect that all people deserve.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

