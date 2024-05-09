Mars Returns to Sweets & Snacks Expo With On-Trend Innovations and Shopper Insights

Mars Executives to Discuss Consumer Behaviors Driving the Treats and Snacks Categories

NEWARK, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars—a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, will be at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis on May 14-16. During the event, Mars Wrigley will highlight its evolving treats and snacks portfolio, discuss shopper insights to help customers win at checkout, and sample the newest innovations from its iconic brands.

"Mars continues to evolve to meet consumer preferences and expectations to create more moments of everyday happiness," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "From the latest innovations to category-leading insights, Mars Wrigley understands how consumers shop the snacking category."

Launched at Sweets & Snacks Expo in 2022, the Mars Transaction Zone team will be back at Sweets & Snacks 2024 to build on their industry-leading insights to reimagine impulse shopping. As shopper behavior and checkout technologies continue to evolve, retailers must reinvent the transaction zone to solve front-end challenges, and the Mars Wrigley Transaction Zone team is ready to partner with retailers to formulate a holistic transaction zone plan that's optimized for shoppers, operational needs, and sales growth objectives.

To learn more, join Mike Pedi, Director of Retail Design Transformation at Mars Wrigley, on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. EDT on the Insights Stage, as he hosts a discussion titled "Transform Your Transaction Zone: How to Identify the Right Front-End Solution for Your Needs."

Inspiring More Moments of Everyday Happiness Through Innovation

Across the Mars Wrigley portfolio, the company has unveiled several new insight-backed offerings that deliver on shoppers' evolving requests for a wider variety of products. At booth #21228, Mars Wrigley will showcase a range of its latest innovations, including:

M&M'S ® Peanut Butter Mega – As the latest, biggest innovation from M&M'S, M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega delivers a rich, peanut-buttery taste in a satisfyingly crunchy candy shell in every mega bite.

– As the latest, biggest innovation from M&M'S, M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega delivers a rich, peanut-buttery taste in a satisfyingly crunchy candy shell in every mega bite. M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis – The newest addition to the Minis family—M&M'S Minis Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Candy brings the great taste of M&M'S Peanut Butter in a new fun size.

– The newest addition to the Minis family—M&M'S Minis Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Candy brings the great taste of M&M'S Peanut Butter in a new fun size. SKITTLES ® Littles – SKITTLES Littles contain the iconic five fruity flavors of SKITTLES Originals, but now in a smaller, more poppable form that makes it even easier to enjoy on-the-go.

– SKITTLES Littles contain the iconic five fruity flavors of SKITTLES Originals, but now in a smaller, more poppable form that makes it even easier to enjoy on-the-go. HUBBA BUBBA ® Mini Gum – A brand new addition to the HUBBA BUBBA line-up, this innovation stays true to the brand's bubble-blowing core while giving consumers a fun, new candy-like taste to enjoy through a mix of fan-favorite SKITTLES Original flavors.

– A brand new addition to the HUBBA BUBBA line-up, this innovation stays true to the brand's bubble-blowing core while giving consumers a fun, new candy-like taste to enjoy through a mix of fan-favorite SKITTLES Original flavors. STARBURST ® Gummies – STARBURST Gummies deliver the classic chewy STARBURST flavors of strawberry, cherry, orange, and lemon, but in a gummy form and made with real fruit juice.

For more information on the latest news from Mars Wrigley, visit Mars.com or follow us on LinkedIn . If you're planning to be at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, stop by booth #21228.

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

