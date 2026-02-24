M&M'S® Flavor Vote Returns To Celebrate NEW Bakery Inspired Collection

Fans can join in on the flavor-filled competition by voting for their favorite to join the M&M'S lineup for a limited time.

KEY POINTS:

Returning for the first time in seven years, the M&M'S Flavor Vote invites fans to vote on a flavor to join the lineup for a limited time this fall.

The M&M'S Bakery Collection features three limited-edition bakery-inspired classics: M&M'S Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, M&M'S Cherry Chocolate Cupcake and M&M'S Lemon Meringue Pie.

Fans can visit MMS.com/vote now through May 15 to cast their vote, with a favorite set to be unveiled in late May.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is thrilled to announce the return of the beloved Flavor Vote competition, after a seven-year hiatus. This year, fans can snack, vote and play flavor judge with the new M&M'S Bakery Collection—featuring three limited-edition, bakery-inspired flavors.

This year's sweet contenders include three deliciously unique twists on classic bakery favorites:

The M&M’S® Flavor Vote is back! Fans are invited to try the new M&M'S Bakery Collection—featuring Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, Cherry Chocolate Cupcake, and Lemon Meringue Pie—and vote for their favorite flavor.

M&M'S® Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll : Warm cinnamon roll notes paired with creamy peanut butter deliver a bakery-inspired bite reminiscent of fresh-from-the-oven rolls.

: Warm cinnamon roll notes paired with creamy peanut butter deliver a bakery-inspired bite reminiscent of fresh-from-the-oven rolls. M&M'S® Cherry Chocolate Cupcake : Rich chocolate cake flavors with a hint of tart cherry create a balanced, bakery-inspired bite with a sweet finish.

: Rich chocolate cake flavors with a hint of tart cherry create a balanced, bakery-inspired bite with a sweet finish. M&M'S® Lemon Meringue Pie: Bright citrus flavor combined with smooth white chocolate and a crispy center offers a fresh take on the classic lemon meringue pie.

"The M&M'S bakery collection was inspired by some of the most popular dessert flavor combinations, so we're really excited to see which variant reigns supreme with our fans," said Martin Terwilliger, VP of Marketing, Mars Snacking North America. "At Mars, we are consumer obsessed, so bringing back Flavor Vote felt like a fun way to connect with M&M'S fans and give them a chance to weigh in on which flavor they enjoyed the most."

To help fans decide, all three M&M'S Bakery Collection flavors are now available nationwide in Single, Share Size, and Sharing Stand Up Pouch sizes. After tasting, fans can visit MMS.com/vote now through May 15 to cast their vote. A favorite flavor will be announced in late May before joining the lineup for a limited time this fall.

Join us online and share your pick along with fans and a trio of creators who will be rallying for their favorite flavor. Catch the hilarious content on M&M'S Instagram.

For more details on M&M'S Flavor Vote, visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:

Angelina Franco Pesci

Mars Wrigley

[email protected] Dana Davidson

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated