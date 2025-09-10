Mars Named on TIME's World's Best Companies 2025 List

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, a global leader in confectionery, snacking, food and pet care products and services, has been included in the first edition of the World's Best Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on September 10 and can be viewed on time.com.

"Being named among the World's Best Companies is a recognition of the way we do business at Mars. For more than a century, we've combined growth with a long-term commitment to operating responsibly," said Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Incorporated. "This honor reflects the talent, creativity and operational capabilities of our 150,000 Associates who are helping us build a strong, sustainable business that delivers for people, pets and the planet."

The World's Best Companies 2025 ranking recognizes leading global organizations that exemplify excellence in today's corporate landscape. Companies were evaluated using three primary data sources: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. Out of hundreds of thousands of data points assessed, the top 1,000 companies were recognized for outstanding performance across these key areas.

Mars is an approximately $55B family-owned business that produces a portfolio of iconic global brands, including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Earlier this year, Mars was named a 2025 Corporate Inductee into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame, recognizing its legacy of iconic and culturally resonant campaigns and long-term brand identity. Mars also earned 11 Lions at the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, including its first-ever Titanium Award celebrating its creative excellence and cultural resonance.

With 150,000 Associates globally, Mars is committed to supporting and advancing every aspect of their health and wellbeing, including through the Be Well Together framework – programs, benefits, resources and tools designed to support mental health, energy, nutrition, physical fitness, safety and more.

"This recognition is a testament to our Associates. Every day, they bring our Purpose and Principles to life in ways that make Mars a great place to work, where everyone can thrive," said Rebecca Snow, Vice President, People & Organization for Mars, Incorporated. "Associate experience is not separate from business performance – it fuels it. This award underscores that when we invest in our people, we strengthen both our culture and our results."

In addition to prioritizing its Associates, Mars also strives to help create a healthier planet so all people and pets can thrive. Mars recently released its annual Sustainable in a Generation Report, announcing it has continued decoupling its carbon emissions from its growth – it has grown over 69% to approximately $55B in annual net sales while reducing its carbon footprint by 16.4% compared to its 2015 baseline. As part of these efforts, Mars focuses on partnerships to advance innovative agricultural practices and deforestation-free supply chains, including Unreasonable Food™ – a three-year partnership with Unreasonable Group to accelerate entrepreneurial innovations around sustainable food systems.

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55B family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

