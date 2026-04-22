Mars Partners with Google Cloud to Empower Global Associates with Gemini Enterprise

Mars is pioneering a new model where AI acts as a "collaborative partner" for its workforce, providing sophisticated AI assistants to help employees work more efficiently and creatively.

The partnership gives every Mars Associate the digital tools needed to unlock decades of company knowledge through a unified search platform, turning months of manual research into a streamlined process.

Gemini Enterprise allows Mars teams to create their own AI agents, scaling new capabilities globally while maintaining the company's rigorous operational standards and legendary creative spark.

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 — Mars and Google Cloud today announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, designating Gemini Enterprise as the primary AI operating system for its global workforce. Mars is providing its Associates with a suite of agentic capabilities, including sophisticated AI assistants designed to handle complex, multi-step tasks that can help them work more efficiently and creatively across the company's Petcare, Snacking, and Food & Nutrition segments.

As a family-owned business responsible for producing some of the world's best loved brands, including Royal Canin©, M&M'S®, and Ben's Original™ in addition to a vast network of veterinary services and pet health diagnostics providers, Mars manages a vast ecosystem of data and legacy systems. To overcome the AI fragmentation often faced by large enterprises, Mars is adopting Gemini Enterprise as a unified hub where Associates can access and build AI tools that reduce the friction between disconnected applications and enable the effective use of decades of institutional wisdom.

"Our digital investments at Mars enable unlocking the potential of our Associates and delivering real, sustainable business value that supports our growth. Our strategic partnership with Google Cloud on Gemini Enterprise builds on years of great learnings and innovation and strengthens the modular architecture powering our proprietary AI platform, Mars IQ," said Marina F. Bellini, global head of digital technologies at Mars Incorporated and president at Mars Global Services.

"The magic of Mars is our brilliant Associates, our iconic brands, and our ever-learning culture we operate in. This unified platform puts us in a great position to put business solutions at the core with technology as the enabler. We see incredible potential in our partnership as we bring solutions like One Demand AI to Mars - accelerating our growth pillars of innovation, brand building, and end-to-end sales execution," said Gülen Bengi, lead global chief marketing officer at Mars Incorporated and global chief growth officer at Mars Snacking.

Transforming the Associate Experience with Gemini Enterprise

Mars is focusing on its deployment of Gemini Enterprise across end-to-end processes starting with One Demand and Employee Productivity to enhance how some of its team operates:

Growth Orchestration: Mars Marketing, Sales, and R&D are starting to use Gemini Enterprise as an orchestration platform to accelerate the growth of their iconic brands and its categories with their customers. Associates can use AI to assist with Innovation, R&D, generate creative briefs, and produce preliminary brand assets, transforming their experience with Gemini Enterprise. This agentic One Demand model allows Mars teams to arrive at better ideas faster, providing their external agency partners with high-quality, data-driven foundations for global campaigns as well as serving their customers and growing their categories.

Mars Marketing, Sales, and R&D are starting to use Gemini Enterprise as an orchestration platform to accelerate the growth of their iconic brands and its categories with their customers. Associates can use AI to assist with Innovation, R&D, generate creative briefs, and produce preliminary brand assets, transforming their experience with Gemini Enterprise. This agentic One Demand model allows Mars teams to arrive at better ideas faster, providing their external agency partners with high-quality, data-driven foundations for global campaigns as well as serving their customers and growing their categories. Unified Enterprise Search: Gemini Enterprise creates a single, secure entry point for information across Mars' entire infrastructure. By searching across a unified platform, Associates can instantly access insights that were previously trapped in data silos. For example, a research scientist can now query decades of internal nutritional studies alongside real-time market data to identify emerging trends, turning months of manual research into a streamlined, collaborative process.

Gemini Enterprise creates a single, secure entry point for information across Mars' entire infrastructure. By searching across a unified platform, Associates can instantly access insights that were previously trapped in data silos. For example, a research scientist can now query decades of internal nutritional studies alongside real-time market data to identify emerging trends, turning months of manual research into a streamlined, collaborative process. Secure Agent Consolidation: Through Gemini Enterprise's low-code and no-code environment, Mars empowers Associates to create their own AI assistants tailored to their specific needs. The governance features in Gemini Enterprise also help ensure that every tool built—from factory diagnostic assistants that help technicians troubleshoot production lines to supply chain partners that ingredient sourcing alternatives—is secure, compliant, and grounded in Mars' core principles.

"Mars is pioneering a model where AI acts as a collaborative partner to the workforce," said Karthik Narain, chief product and business officer at Google Cloud. "Gemini Enterprise brings the best of Google to every employee, for every workflow. It provides Mars Associates with the digital tools they need to innovate while maintaining the company's rigorous operational standards and legendary creative spark."

The rollout of Gemini Enterprise across Mars global organization will continue throughout 2026, building on a long-standing partnership between the two companies dedicated to digital transformation and responsible AI use.

About Mars

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud