Mars Petcare Appoints Two Seasoned Digital Leaders to its Pet Nutrition Leadership Team

"Jessica and Travis will play critical roles in driving our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS," said Ikdeep Singh, regional president, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "They each bring unique and extensive experiences to our team I'm confident will help us meet the needs of even more pet parents by leveraging the power of digital, data and analytics."

In her new role at Mars Petcare, Hauff will lead agile teams of cross-functional Associates dedicated to accelerating the company's dComm presence and online business, while also ensuring the pet parent shopping experience is seamless across all channels.

Hauff is a proven digital strategy leader with 15 years of experience building and transforming high-performing digital and ecommerce channels in both the U.S. and Europe. She most recently worked at L'Oréal, beginning her career in Madrid before moving to New York, where she spent the past nine years in progressive roles, including Senior Vice President, Ecommerce Acceleration and Data Activation for L'Oréal USA.

"I'm very excited to be joining Mars Petcare, a company that is focused on delivering its purpose and also passionate about the power of people and data to drive business results," said Hauff. "Digital continues to transform the way that we connect with consumers – and it's no different for pet parents – I'm looking forward to partnering with Associates across our business to help accelerate our digital commerce aspirations."

Reaves will be responsible for short and long-term strategy development, inorganic growth, and helping boost Mars Petcare's analytics and insights capabilities to put pet parents at the heart of all decision making.

Reaves brings more than 13 years of experience growing global businesses. He most recently served as Vice President, Strategy & Development, at Tractor Supply Company – the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,900 stores and $10 billion in revenue. While at Tractor Supply, he led mergers and acquisitions and long range strategy development. Reaves was also responsible for developing and driving high priority initiatives. Before joining Tractor Supply, Travis spent more than six years in strategy consulting with McKinsey & Company, where he served consumer companies on strategy, revenue growth management, and other growth and commercial topics.

"I was drawn to Mars Petcare and the category for a number of reasons – from the company's purpose-driven, long-term approach to build for the next generation, to the exciting category growth and the important role it plays in pet and pet parent lives," said Reaves. "I'm honored to be a part of the team, and look forward to the opportunity to help transform the way we partner with pet parents."

The Mars Pet Nutrition North American portfolio, including iconic brands like PEDIGREE®, SHEBA® and IAMS™ – serves more than 90 million pet owning households and is driven by our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS through its talented Associates, brands and operations.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.



Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including ANICURA, BANFIELD™ PET HOSPITALS, BLUEPEARL®, LINNAEUS, and VCA™.



We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.



For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®,CESAR®,IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus,AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

SOURCE Mars Petcare

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

