Mars Petcare Introduces New WILD FRONTIER™ Pet Food Brand

"We're constantly thinking about how we can reimagine our portfolio of brands and product to meet consumer demands," said Eric Huston, Marketing Director at Mars Petcare. "Ancestral feeding continues to be a top trend in the industry, and with WILD FRONTIER Pet Food, we are taking our offerings one step further by providing a brand that has prey-based, meat-first recipes with nutrient-rich organs."

Originally part of the NUTRO™ brand of dog food, WILD FRONTIER Pet Food is now its own brand, providing pet parents with the next level of protein-rich ancestral nutrition. All of the recipes include high-quality protein as the first ingredient, with no grains or soy and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Dry Dog Food:

The WILD FRONTIER dry dog food is made with 60 percent animal ingredients, with at least three sources of prey in each recipe, including nutrient-rich organs. The recipes are designed to support a strong, lean body, satisfy hunger and promote healthy skin and coat. Varieties include:

With Beef & Wild Boar

With Chicken

With Lamb & Venison Meal

With Turkey & Duck

Wet Dog Food:

The WILD FRONTIER wet dog food satisfies dogs' natural desire for prey with poultry, meat or fish protein and nutrient-rich liver in tasty recipes that come in single-serving trays or cans. In fact, 99 percent of the protein comes from animal sources. Flavor varieties include:

Trays:

Beef Loaf with Chicken Cuts



Chicken Loaf with Chicken Cuts



Turkey & Lamb Loaf with Chicken Cuts

& Lamb Loaf with Chicken Cuts

Turkey Loaf with Chicken Cuts

Cans:

Beef & Chicken Chunky Loaf



Beef & Lamb Stew



Beef & Liver Stew



Beef Chunky Loaf



Chicken & Liver Stew



Chicken & Turkey Stew



Chicken Chunky Loaf



Duck & Liver Chunky Loaf



Duck & Liver Stew



Lamb & Liver Stew



Salmon & Liver Stew



Turkey & Liver Stew

Wet Cat Food:

The WILD FRONTIER wet cat food recipes each contain at least two sources of animal protein and the nutrient-rich liver cats desire. The recipes come in single-serving poultry, meat or fish varieties in both paté and cuts in gravy formulations. Flavor varieties include:

Patés:

Catfish & Trout Recipe



Chicken Recipe



Chicken & Beef Recipe



Salmon Recipe



Salmon & Trout Recipe



Turkey Recipe



Turkey & Duck Recipe

& Duck Recipe Cuts in Gravy:

Chicken Recipe



Chicken & Beef Recipe



Liver & Duck Recipe



Turkey Recipe



Turkey & Duck Recipe

The new WILD FRONTIER dog and cat food is available online or in-store at pet specialty retailers. For more information, visit www.wildfrontier.com.

About the WILD FRONTIER Brand

WILD FRONTIER dog and cat food provides prey-based recipes that are protein-rich and grain-free to support a lean body, energy to win the chase and hunger satisfaction. Each recipe includes a high percentage of animal ingredients, nutrient-rich organs and a variety of prey. The prey-based nutrition is inspired by the way our pets' ancestors thrived in the wild, with a high percentage of animal ingredients, nutrient-rich organs and a variety of prey. To learn more about WILD FRONTIER™ pet food please visit www.wildfrontier.com.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare US is the U.S. operations of the world's largest petcare company at the privately-held Mars, Incorporated. Mars Petcare US produces some of the world's most beloved pet care brands, including PEDIGREE® Food and Treats for Dogs, CESAR® Canine Cuisine, IAMS™ Pet Food, SHEBA® Entrees for Cats, WHISKAS® Food for Cats, GREENIES™ Dental Chews and PILL POCKETS™ Treats, NUTRO™ Pet Food, EUKANUBA™ Pet Food and TEMPTATIONS™ Treats for Cats, as well as exclusive brands products for some of the leading retailers in the U.S. Headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., more than 3,700 Mars Petcare US associates make, sell and distribute its high-quality pet food from 20 manufacturing facilities located in communities across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.mars.com.

