Mars Returns To Super Bowl LVIII with M&M'S® Ad Designed for all Funkind

News provided by

Mars, Incorporated

14 Dec, 2023, 09:04 ET

New M&M'S campaign to delight ALL fans – win or lose – on Super Bowl Sunday

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has announced that it is returning to The Big Game with a new ad spot that will be accompanied by a full program that promises to deliver all kinds of colorful fun during Super Bowl LVIII. The spot will lean into the M&M'S purpose, to use the power of fun to include everyone.  

In a continued effort to create a world where all fans feel they belong, the brand will build on iconic Super Bowl moments from Mars that have delivered fan-favorite spots for more than a decade. Last year, M&M'S "Spokescandies on Pause" campaign was one of the most talked about Super Bowl programs, winning a Gold Lion Award for Creative Strategy at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Other recent winning spots within the Mars portfolio include M&M'S "Come Together," which ranked #4 on USA Today's 2021 Ad Meter, and the iconic 2010 SNICKERS® "You're not You" spot ranked by USA Today as the #1 Super Bowl commercial over the last twenty-five years. Now, M&M'S is gearing up to share another ad meant to foster connection and a sense of belonging.

"M&M'S is more culturally relevant than ever and for more than 80 years this Mars brand has delivered entertainment and excitement for fans," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "M&M'S has shown up big at the Super Bowl over the past two decades and we're excited to continue celebrating our relationship with the NFL by using the moment to kick off a new focus on product for M&M'S in 2024."

The 30-second ad spot, produced by BBDO New York, will air during the first commercial break in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. This will be M&M'S ninth Super Bowl ad, dating back to 1998.

Along with M&M'S, Mars is showing up with more football fun across its portfolio of brands:

  • SNICKERS will participate in this year's Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, February 7 through Saturday, February 10 as the presenting sponsor of the NFL Network Total Access Desk activation. Fans will have the chance to interact with the Total Access Desk, comment on plays as if they are an NFL Network host and sample the iconic candy bar.
  • SNICKERS Ice Cream will have a custom SNICKERS Ice Cream Truck at Gameday Experience on Sunday, February 11 offering complementary SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars to fans attending the big game.

For more updates on M&M'S Super Bowl activities, follow along with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. For more on M&M'S, be sure to visit MMS.com and sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus and VCA – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

Contact:

Mary Jane Baker                                                           

Katie Durkin  

[email protected]                      

[email protected]  

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

