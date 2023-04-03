Mars to Acquire Heska, Global Provider of Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic and Specialty Solutions

The combination of highly complementary businesses and teams will broaden access to diagnostics and technology, accelerate R&D and innovation, and better serve more veterinary professionals and pets.

MCLEAN, Va. and LOVELAND, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated ("Mars"), and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) ("Heska") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars will acquire Heska, a global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for $120.00 per share. The transaction price represents a premium of approximately 38% over Heska's 60-calendar day volume weighted average price and a premium of approximately 23% over Heska's closing stock price as of March 31, 2023. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Upon transaction close, Heska will join Mars Petcare, a purpose-driven global business serving pets and pet owners through products and services within veterinary health and diagnostics, nutrition, innovation, and technology. This acquisition will enable the Science & Diagnostics division of Mars Petcare to expand its diagnostic offerings and broadly promote point-of-care veterinary diagnostics to the global pet healthcare community.

Heska Corporation

Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Petcare, Science & Diagnostics, said: "We look forward to welcoming Heska to Science & Diagnostics as we share the belief that diagnostic innovation is a critical enabler to providing transformative veterinary care." Greene added: "This transaction will bring together highly complementary businesses with a strong strategic and cultural fit that furthers our purpose to create A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. This comprehensive diagnostic offering will mean broader coverage across diagnostic products, services, and technology, and will accelerate R&D for novel solutions."

Kevin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & President, Heska, commented: "Today's announcement is a great testament to the quality of our Heska family - we are small, but our people and their creativity, execution, expertise, and value-creation have made us exceptional. We are thrilled to join Mars Petcare on its quest to build A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Working together, Heska's innovations will more quickly reach more veterinarians to help more pet families live better, healthier, longer lives. That's been our mission for over a decade and today is an incredible milestone towards realizing it."

Science & Diagnostics includes Antech Diagnostics ("Antech"), a global veterinary diagnostics business. Antech has brought innovative technologies and solutions backed by scientific rigor and data-driven insights to veterinary professionals for more than 35 years. Antech's range of businesses includes reference laboratories, veterinary imaging and education and telemedicine with board-certified specialist support services through Antech Imaging Services (AIS).

Founded in 1988, Heska sells, manufactures, markets, and supports diagnostic and specialty solutions for veterinary practitioners. Since its inception, Heska has been committed to bettering the lives of its veterinarian customers, their pet patients, and pet owners around the world through its point-of-care diagnostics and informatics platform. With a focus on investing in technology, research and development, and strategic partnerships with world-class leaders in diagnostics and treatments, Heska seeks to provide the benefits of breakthrough innovations to pet healthcare providers across North America and internationally, including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia.

The transaction includes customary closing conditions, including Heska shareholders' and regulatory approvals, and is anticipated to close in the second half of 2023.

Advisors

Lazard served as the financial advisor for Mars, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as Mars' legal advisor.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. served as Heska's financial advisors, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as Heska's legal advisor.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, Antech, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus, and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit Mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets we love. Our 100,000 Associates across 130 countries are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETSTM. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYALCANIN®, SHEBA®, CESAR®, GREENIES™, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for 60 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health and diagnostics provider through an international network of more than 2,500 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including AniCura, Antech, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus, Mount Pleasant, VCA, VES, and VSH. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are building a thriving and inclusive workforce reflective of the many pets and communities we serve.

About Heska Corporation

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) sells, manufactures, markets, and supports diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners. Heska's portfolio includes point-of-care diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software ("PIMS") and related software and support; reference laboratory testing; allergy testing and immunotherapy; heartworm preventive products; and vaccines. Heska's primary focus is supporting companion animal veterinarians in providing care to their patients. Heska's business is composed of two operating and reportable segments: North America and International. North America consists of the United States, Canada and Mexico. International consists of geographies outside of North America, primarily in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia and Malaysia. Heska's strategic focus on point-of-care diagnostic laboratory products is included in both segments. The North America segment also includes the contract manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceutical products and a small veterinary laboratory, and the international segment includes PIMS business and veterinary laboratories. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

