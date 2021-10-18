Mars Wrigley Announces Community-Driven Halloween Activities in Four Major Cities

NEWARK, N.J. and TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Halloween draws near, Mars Wrigley—global producer of some of the world's best-loved brands such as M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and SKITTLES®—today announced its Halloween plans to bring better moments and more smiles to communities in Newark, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Toronto. After helping ensure Halloween 2020 was not cancelled, Mars Wrigley is proud to continue its Halloween celebrations and expand efforts in cities where its Associates live and work.

"Mars Wrigley is proud to support our local communities," said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley. "No matter how you plan to celebrate, we're making sure consumers have what they need to create better moments this Halloween season."

With 82% of consumers planning to celebrate Halloween in 2021, and 45% planning to attend a community Halloween party,¹ Mars Wrigley will support the many local communities it serves by hosting a variety of celebrations in:

Newark, New Jersey : Home of its Mars Wrigley U.S. headquarters

: Home of its Mars Wrigley U.S. headquarters Chicago, Illinois : Mars Wrigley global headquarters

: Mars Wrigley global headquarters Washington, D.C. : Proximate to Mars, Incorporated global headquarters

: Proximate to Mars, Incorporated global headquarters Toronto, Ontario : Mars Wrigley Canada head office

M&M'S® Halloween Treat Truck

For nearly a decade, Mars Wrigley has sponsored Halloween celebrations in the Newark community and, for the second year in a row, is proud to bring back its M&M'S® Halloween Treat Truck. The annual Mars Wrigley Halloween celebration in the Newark community is a much-anticipated tradition that continues to deliver seasonal joy and excitement to local families. In addition to returning to Newark, the truck will also return to Toronto while expanding its presence to Washington, D.C. this year. Designed to share Halloween fun with the most community members possible, while avoiding large and lingering crowds, the truck will distribute Mars Wrigley treats to members of the community and frontline workers in select locations in those markets.

The M&M'S® Halloween Treat Truck will be making stops in the following locations in each city:

Newark

Thursday October 21, 2021

1:00PM – 3:00PM : Prudential Center at the Championship Plaza (232 Market St, Newark, NJ 07102)

5:00PM – 7:00PM : John F. Kennedy Recreation Center (211 W Kinney St, Newark, NJ 07103)

1:00PM – 3:00PM : New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center St, Newark, NJ 07102)

5:00PM – 7:00PM : Sharpe James Kenneth A. Gibson Recreation & Aquatic Center (226 Rome Street, Newark, NJ 07105)

9:00AM – 11:00AM : Elwood Park (Located at the intersection of Elwood Avenue and Summer Avenue)

1:00PM – 3:00PM : Boylan Street Recreation Center (916 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07106)

Washington, DC

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

12:00PM – 1:30PM : Bread For The City Northwest (1525 7th Street NW, DC 20001)

2:30PM – 4:00PM : Bread For The City Southeast (1700 Good Hope Road SE, DC 20020)

5:00PM – 8:00PM ET : Barry Farm Recreation Center (1230 Sumner Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020)

Toronto

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Southlake Regional Health Center (596 Davis Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P9)

9:30AM – 4:30 PM : Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON , M1B 5K7)

9:30AM – 4:30 PM : Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON , M1B 5K7)

9:30AM – 4:30 PM : Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd, Toronto, ON , M1B 5K7)

Chicago Halloween in the Parks and Halloweek 2021

This year, Mars Wrigley will serve as the exclusive treats and snacks sponsor of the Chicago Park District's Halloween in the Parks with more than 30 fall festivals, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, arts & crafts activities, parades, dances and parties in parks across the city. For more information on all Halloween events in the parks, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com/halloween. Mars Wrigley is also a proud sponsor of the City of Chicago's Halloweek 2021. Halloweek was first launched in 2020 to celebrate Halloween safely in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and will return this year with more excitement for the community. All event information is available at ChicagoHalloweek.org.

"We are thrilled to provide Chicago children and families with opportunities to enjoy Halloween in the parks," said Chicago Park District Chief Administrative Officer Juliet Azimi. "We are extremely grateful to Mars Wrigley for providing candy and costumes to the community in the past and continuing our partnership this year to make our Halloween experiences even more spectacular."

For more updates on Mars Wrigley Halloween plans follow Mars Wrigley on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

¹The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded June 3-8, 2021, among a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults (18 years of age or older). The margin of error associated with the survey is 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.



Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

