Mars Wrigley Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with 'Summer Vacci-cation' Kits

Between now and July 18, fans can visit chillwithsnickers.com to enter for a chance to win an exclusive "Vacci-cation & Chill" Kit. Valued at $350, the limited-supply kits include everything needed to chill this summer: a premium cooler, wireless speaker, beach towel, pool float and, of course, plenty of SNICKERS Ice Cream.

"It's been a long year and we're excited to offer Mars Wrigley Ice Cream fans everything they need to relax and chill this summer," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Whether it's taking a moment away from the work-from-home burnout or celebrating during a weekend getaway, SNICKERS Ice Cream is here for it – serving up better moments and more smiles along the way."

In addition to the beloved classic SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars, the kits include the newly released SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars, featuring brownie-flavored ice cream with chewy brownie bits, topped with a layer of caramel and peanuts - similar to the recently launched SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Candy Bar.

Some of Mars Wrigley's most famous and iconic candy brands can be found in the ice cream section of your favorite grocery store, including M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, TWIX® Ice Cream Bars and the original SNICKERS Ice Cream bar.

To learn more about SNICKERS Ice Cream, visit @SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

