Mars Wrigley Confectionery Makes Tropical Addition To Ice Cream Lineup With New DOVE® Mango Sorbet

With the increasing popularity of fruit and chocolate pairings1, DOVE® Mango Sorbet with Dark Chocolate delivers a popular new flavor combination to DOVE® fans nationwide. This addition to the DOVE® Chocolate lineup will fulfill your sweet tooth while also providing fans with a guilt-free, satisfying treat.

"Taking a cue from growing interest in fruit and chocolate snacking combinations, we are excited to add this new flavor combination to our DOVE® Ice Cream and Sorbet range," said Emily Strobel, Marketing Director, Mars Ice Cream. "Our fans love the signature silky smooth chocolate from DOVE®, and now, by adding the taste of tropical mangoes, they will have the opportunity to enjoy a new, satisfying and refreshing treat."

DOVE® Mango Sorbet with Dark Chocolate is now available in drug, mass and grocery stores nationwide and sold in boxes of six, 2 oz. bars with a suggested retail price of $4.99.

1 Luxury, Fruits and Innovative Ingredients Named Among Confectionery Trends for 2016, May 2016

