Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. Introduces Sweet ReTREAT: Refresh Lounge, a Refreshed Twist on the Second-Annual Valentine's Day Pop-Up Salon Experience

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., makers of beloved treats including Altoids® mints, ORBIT® gum, EXTRA® gum, Dove® chocolate, M&M'S® chocolate, TWIX® bars, SNICKERS® bars, SKITTLES® candy and Starburst® candy, announced that it will present a candy-inspired pop-up salon just in time for Valentine's Day. Sweet ReTREAT: Refresh Lounge builds on the success of last year's inaugural event, which offered guests a "treat yourself"-themed salon, but with a refreshed focus.

Valentine's Day is not only the biggest treating day of the year – it's also an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones. This mint and gum-themed pop-up will provide an oasis where New Yorkers can freshen up before a romantic date night, mix & mingle or just kick back and relax – all compliments of Mars Wrigley Confectionery!

Additionally, Valentine's Day is a major moment for the confectionery industry.

In 2018, U.S. consumers were estimated to spend an average of $143.56 , with 55% of the population celebrating, according to the National Retail Federation.

Last year, consumers spent more than $19.6B on the holiday, with $1.8B of that on confectionery and chocolate alone.

on the holiday, with of that on confectionery and chocolate alone. Mars Wrigley Confectionery data shows that one out of four Americans indicate that gum or mints will be an important part of Valentine's Day gifts, highlighting consumers' desire to feel refreshed and ready for the holiday.

Based in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, Sweet ReTREAT: Refresh Lounge will offer guests complimentary pampering services inspired by Mars Wrigley Confectionery's iconic treats, from mini pre-date makeovers to an aromatherapy massage bar. Of course, plenty of gum and mints, including Altoids®, ORBIT® and EXTRA®, will be free for the taking – to give guests that extra boost of confidence – along with classic treats like M&M'S®, SKITTLES® and more.

Open February 13th and 14th from 12:00pm – 8:00pm EST, Sweet ReTREAT: Refresh Lounge will be based at 111 Grand St, New York, NY and is currently taking reservations for TREATments at www.MarsSweetReTREAT.com.

Like the first Sweet ReTREAT, Mars Wrigley Confectionery will create a pop-up that is colorfully inspired by the colors and flavors of its brand portfolio. This year's TREATments and salon services will include:

The Candy Counter Touch-Up Makeup Bar : Makeup refreshes inspired by Mars' treats: TWIX® bars, Extra® gum, SNICKERS® bars, BIG RED® gum and more.

: The Mini-Manicure : Candy lacquers inspired by the 5 fruity flavors of SKITTLES ® bite-sized candies and the fresh and minty bursts of ORBIT® and EXTRA® gum & mints.

: The Blowout, Braid and Touch-Up Bar : Blow-outs, braids and beard treatments inspired by the essence of favorites like Altoids ® mints and HUBBA BUBBA ® bubble gum .

: The Mars Wrigley Confectionery Lounge : While you wait for your appointment or plus-one, sink into comfy couches and relax. Like the burst of effervescent flavor that comes with that first bite of 5® gum, you'll be surrounded by minty, refreshing aromas, setting the mood for a mini shoulder, neck or hand massage.

"We're excited to be bringing our Sweet ReTREAT to life again this year, this time emphasizing the better moments our treats create for consumers," said Hank Izzo, General Manager, Gum, Mints and Ice Cream, Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. "Gum and mints play an important role in peoples' lives, especially when you need to look and feel your best. Our treatments this year are meant to make guests feel refreshed and relaxed, pulling inspirations and flavors from our most beloved brands. We continue to treat our consumers year-round and are looking forward to doing so in a new and fresh way with Sweet ReTREAT: Refresh Lounge."

Sweet ReTREAT: Refresh Lounge by Mars Wrigley Confectionery details are as follows:

When: February 13th and 14th, 2019

Open daily from 12:00PM – 8:00PM EST Location: 111 Grand St., New York, NY 10013 For Appointments: Visit us at www.MarsSweetReTREAT.com.

Our visitors can share their Mars Wrigley Confectionery-inspired TREATments on social! Use #SweetReTREAT #MarsGift and tag @marswrigleyconfectionery.

