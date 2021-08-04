Mars Wrigley Creates Better Moments and More Smiles by Announcing Mentorship for Diverse Filmmakers with the 7th Annual Bentonville Film Festival

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley today announced a mentorship opportunity through the Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) to support diverse filmmakers and content creators. Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, made the announcement during a panel discussion at BFF, a festival designed to increase diversity in mainstream media.

"Through our multi-year partnership with Bentonville Film Festival, I've learned that a filmmaker's second film is one of the biggest hurdles, especially for women and underrepresented storytellers, which includes BIPOC, people with a disability and people from the LGBTQIA+ communities," Vincent said. "With this mentorship, Mars Wrigley is thrilled to help diverse content creators overcome this challenge with funding and provide hands-on experience with one of our largest global brands—M&M'S®—to bring more diversity to mainstream media and better moments to the next generation of fans and creators."

The mentorship includes a $20,000 grant, plus the opportunity to work with the M&M'S® team on a project for the iconic brand, focused on championing fun to help everyone feel included.

"We're at a pivotal moment in time where mainstream media needs to increase diversity in its content," said Wendy Guerrero, president of Bentonville Film Festival. "The Bentonville Film Festival believes 'if they can see it, they can be it,' and Mars Wrigley's mentorship is one way the festival is bringing more diversity to screens."

Follow Mars Wrigley and Bentonville Film Festival on Instagram to learn more about how to apply.

Mars Wrigley Media Contact:

Brooke Strong

[email protected]

908-798-7528

About Mars Inc.:

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. The company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 115,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley