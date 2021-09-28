Mars Wrigley engages in a climate-smart venture to catalyze a shift towards Modern Sustainable Cocoa Farming.

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Wrigley announced a new venture with 12Tree, a transformative asset manager and operator in the area of agroforestry, and ECOM, one of the world's largest suppliers of sustainable cocoa beans. Andean Cacao is a climate-smart venture that seeks to catalyze sustainable farming, by changing how cocoa is grown and pioneering modern agriculture practices that regenerate soil and positively impact communities.

Mars Wrigley's commitment to a long-term agreement will help to provide financial stability and the development of Andean Cacao to scale to prove its transformative agricultural model. It will initially focus on regenerating over 2,000 hectares of cattle grazing land in Latin America into a highly productive, sustainable farm with the goal of delivering quality carbon-neutral cocoa beans. The project seeks to improve carbon sequestration, soil health, and biodiversity, create living-wage job opportunities, and support neighbor communities.

Climate-smart & Sustainable Cocoa Farming Tweet this

This innovative venture is the latest step in Mars Wrigley's journey through its Cocoa for Generations strategy to build a modern, inclusive, and sustainable cocoa supply chain. It shows a continued commitment to trial new climate-smart and modern agriculture solutions, by focusing on three areas of impact:

Creating healthy soil while capturing carbon and boosting biodiversity : Andean Cacao has proven that degraded cattle pastureland can be restored to healthy, vibrant soil, by using a multi-species, technology-driven agroforestry cocoa model. It is leveraging precision agriculture and tailored irrigation systems to regenerate, initially, 2000+ hectares. Over the last two years, the farm has improved soil organic matter by 11% thanks to agroforestry and regenerative practices which will, in turn, contribute to increased carbon sequestration. This is how Andean Cacao plans to significantly impact climate change and strive to produce carbon-neutral cocoa beans.

: Andean Cacao has proven that degraded cattle pastureland can be restored to healthy, vibrant soil, by using a multi-species, technology-driven agroforestry cocoa model. It is leveraging precision agriculture and tailored irrigation systems to regenerate, initially, 2000+ hectares. Over the last two years, the farm has improved soil organic matter by 11% thanks to agroforestry and regenerative practices which will, in turn, contribute to increased carbon sequestration. This is how Andean Cacao plans to significantly impact climate change and strive to produce carbon-neutral cocoa beans. Improving livelihoods and community resilience : The farm has already created more than 225 job opportunities, with at least 20% filled by women. A $1.5m project with the International Finance Corporation is supporting Andean Cacao to build modern sustainable farming capabilities and community resilience for neighboring smallholders. For example, today, more than 200 local cacao farmers and their families are benefitting from capacity building and technical assistance to help them achieve higher price points and improve productivity on their cocoa farms.

: The farm has already created more than 225 job opportunities, with at least 20% filled by women. A project with the International Finance Corporation is supporting Andean Cacao to build modern sustainable farming capabilities and community resilience for neighboring smallholders. For example, today, more than 200 local cacao farmers and their families are benefitting from capacity building and technical assistance to help them achieve higher price points and improve productivity on their cocoa farms. Exchanging scientific knowledge and cocoa agronomy innovation to increase productivity: The venture combines 12Tree's track record of transforming land through regenerative farming practices with Mars Wrigley's +30 years of research and innovation in cocoa plant science and agronomy and ECOM's long history of managing agricultural commodities in Latin America . Together they intend to prove new methods, technology, and sustainable farming techniques combined with a modern cocoa agriculture approach for farms to continue to increase yield.

Amber Johnson, Global Vice President of Cocoa Enterprise at Mars Wrigley, said: "Reshaping the future of cocoa means building a resilient supply chain, that protects the planet, improves working conditions, and enables communities to thrive. Piloting modern cocoa agriculture and climate-smart solutions brings a long-term perspective to this quest. I'm excited about the knowledge we will gather through the Andean Cacao venture to apply the best of Modern Sustainable Cocoa Farming elsewhere, to scale learnings, and to continue our journey to create a modern, inclusive, and sustainable cocoa supply."

Xavier Sagnieres, 12Tree executive and Andean Cacao CEO said: "This groundbreaking partnership will bring further growth to our flagship project, and bolster its climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity enhancement, people well-being, and smallholder initiatives. We believe such a partnership can deliver revolutionary sustainable cocoa farming innovations thanks to knowledge sharing, collaboration to modernize agriculture practices, and joint efforts to create a sustainable value chain. We aim to scale a productive and profitable transformative model for growing cocoa while achieving positive environmental and social impact."

Nicolas de Wasseige, Deputy CEO of ECOM Agrotrade said: "We are delighted to partner with Mars Wrigley and 12Tree on this exciting project which is a testbed for ideas that can transform the future of cocoa. By scaling up this concept and other similar approaches, we can accelerate much-needed change in agricultural practices, environmental impact, and sustainable livelihoods. This project offers great opportunities for smarter collaboration and innovation."

Mars Wrigley sources from more than 13 countries to create the right mix of cocoa for the chocolate portfolio that its consumers love. This venture will continue to build on the company's Cocoa for Generations strategy and initiatives across West Africa, Latin America, and Indonesia and it will mobilize transformative investment for sustainable land use to continue the journey of reshaping the future supply chain to make sustainable cocoa a reality for the next generation. To learn more about Mars Wrigley's commitments and policies, please visit here.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information about our partners, please visit 12Tree and ECOM.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

SOURCE Mars Wrigley

Related Links

https://www.mars.com/

