Mars Wrigley Introduces Sweet New Concept for Third-Annual Sweet ReTREAT, a New York Pop-Up Experience Featuring Bumble

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley US, makers of beloved treats including DOVE® Chocolate, STARBURST®, M&M'S®, TWIX®, SNICKERS®, SKITTLES®, ALTOIDS®, ORBIT® gum, and many more, announced that it is bringing back its Valentine's Day pop-up Sweet ReTREAT with a fresh new take. On February 12 and 13 at 579 Broadway in New York City, Mars Wrigley will partner with social networking platform Bumble to encourage consumers to treat themselves while exploring new ways to connect.

(PRNewsfoto/Mars Wrigley)

While the traditional definition of Valentine's Day is about celebrating romantic connections, today that definition is rapidly evolving. For example, there has been a 63% increase in Galentine's Day celebrations since 2016 and millennials are increasingly using the holiday to connect with their closest connections, from romantic love to friendship, business partners, and more.¹ We are craving the power of a connection, with 88% of US consumers increasingly wanting to connect with new people to expand their circles as well.²

Bumble, the ultimate modern-day connector, is the perfect partner to support Mars Wrigley in its mission to elevate the power of a connection this Valentine's Day. Whether looking for love, friendship or networking opportunities, Sweet ReTREAT will set the stage for consumers to create meaningful, memorable, and smile-inducing moments through Mars Wrigley's legendary portfolio of sweet treats and Bumble's expertise in facilitating connections. From feeling empowered through the taste of DOVE® Chocolate to feeling extra special with a STARBURST®, there is something for everyone.

Sweet ReTREAT will be open on February 12 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm EST and February 13 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm EST. The event is free, and consumers can sign up to attend at http://bit.ly/SweetReTREAT2020.

The Sweet ReTREAT space will celebrate connections of all kinds, and feature the following activations for consumers to enjoy:

DOVE® Chocolate All About You Profile ReFresh: Powered by Bumble, guests will have a special chance to receive advice from Bumble's Profile Stylists who will provide sweet tips on photos and copy to help guests optimize their profiles to make the best connections. With options for Bumble Bizz, Bumble BFF or Bumble Date, guests can snap new photos and capture their best!

Rockin' Pink STARBURST® Nails : Whether it's a handshake, a first date, or a compliment from a stranger, we know that a great manicure can be the perfect conversation starter. Sweet ReTREAT guests can choose from bright STARBURST® color themes for a mini manicure that will leave a lasting impression.

: LIFESAVERS® & ALTOIDS® Mint-or and Mint-ee Lounge : Guests can step into a minty-fresh lounge for one-on-one time with an impressive roster of 'Guest Mentors' from Bumble, Mars Wrigley, and more, including author and former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman . This is a unique opportunity for Mint-ors and Mint-ees to talk about everything from personal branding, to first impressions, to the value of career pathing and networking to create IRL and online connections.

: DOVE® Chocolate "Celebrate You" Bar: It wouldn't be Sweet ReTREAT without an opportunity to treat yourself, too! Guests can enjoy the taste of a DOVE® Ice Cream Bar or hot chocolate customized with their pick of DOVE® Chocolate products for a hot or cold celebration of their favorite treats. There's always a reason to #chooseyourpleasure.

Pink Wall [STAR]-BURSTING with Inspiration: Words of encouragement and inspiration go a long way and you never know how your words will connect with someone else. We're inviting guests to help us build this Insta-worthy wall by covering it in personal, hand-written messages that will make a BFF a smile.

Mars Wrigley Treat Tastings: And of course, there will be plenty of your favorite Mars Wrigley products onsite. Every guest will have the chance to check out Mars Wrigley's newest innovations and leave with a bag full of our beloved fun-sized treats, with everything from DOVE® Chocolate, STARBURST®, M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, ALTOIDS®, and more, as a thank you for taking the time to connect with us.

"As a category leader, Mars Wrigley is in a very unique position to have two of the top ten seasonal items and the #1 consumer preferred brand at Valentine's Day, DOVE Chocolate, to help inspire treating this season," said Hank Izzo, Vice President, Marketing at Mars Wrigley. "And this year we are thrilled to be delivering year three of Sweet ReTREAT to consumers to expand their view of the holiday and give them a taste of what Mars Wrigley has been doing for over 100 years – making and celebrating new connections."

"Bumble is a social network that facilitates new connections every day, whether it's through Bumble Date, Bizz, or BFF," said Bumble's Vice President of Marketing Chelsea Cain Maclin. "We know the importance of taking these relationships from the app into real life, and we're constantly looking for ways to create engaging environments where our community can connect. We're so excited to partner with Mars Wrigley on their third annual Sweet ReTREAT and can't wait to bring this event to life for Bumble users and candy lovers alike."

¹Nielsen, Mars Wrigley, 2019

²Wakefield, Mars Wrigley, 2019

About Bumble

Bumble, the women-first social networking platform, was founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014. With over 80 million users, Bumble connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression or bullying. Bumble is available in 150 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over a billion women-led first moves and over ten billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 125,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.



For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact: Caitlin Kemper, Caitin.Kemper@effem.com

SOURCE Mars Wrigley

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

