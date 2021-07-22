NEWARK, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off the heels of SKITTLES® leaving Earth's atmosphere for the first time ever earlier this week, the brand is excited to announce it's creating a new, limited-edition Zero-G pack. Tried and tested in space, we can guarantee our product actually floats when you are out there.

Designed for all your extraterrestrial and earthly travels, the new Zero-G pack features intergalactic, aluminum packaging, and is filled with the blue and purple candies you know and love from the brand, featuring Pineapple Passionfruit, Raspberry and Berry Punch.

Mars Wrigley Launches Limited Edition Zero-G SKITTLES® to Commemorate the Brand’s First Trip To Space, Creating Better Moments and More Smiles For Extraterrestrial Travels.

"SKITTLES is always looking for ways to surprise fans, both earthlings and extraterrestrials, with shocking innovation," said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager for SKITTLES. "We're thrilled to bring better moments to fans by marking SKITTLES' first trip to space with limited edition packs and look forward to pushing the boundaries of confectionery space exploration."

Fans should follow @Skittles for details on how they might be lucky enough to get their hands on the limited edition Zero-G packs later this summer. As part of the brand's expansion into extraterrestrial confections, SKITTLES is proud to make a donation to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in support of inspiring the next generation of innovators and explorers.

For more information, visit @SKITTLES on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or use #SkittlesinSpace to join in on the conversation.

