Mars Wrigley Treats Fans with Limited-Edition SKITTLES® Shriekers for a Shockingly Sour Flavor Surprise this Halloween

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New limited-edition SKITTLES® Shriekers are hitting shelves nationwide, shocking taste buds around the country with a frightfully sour flavor. Hidden inside each pack of Shriekers are super-sour SKITTLES that appear to look like the rest yet bring an unpredictable punch of sour flavor to make even the most fearless candy fan quite literally shriek. Just in time for Halloween, SKITTLES Shriekers pair eerily well with the screams of horror film binges and haunted house visits, making it the perfect creepy candy for spooky season.

New SKITTLES Shriekers bring an unpredictable spooky sour punch sure to make fans shriek!

"SKITTLES is always looking for new ways to surprise fans with unexpected flavor experiences," said Tanya Berman, Mars Wrigley Seasonal Marketing Lead. "This year we focused on putting a new spin on a spooky treat, bringing better moments and more smiles to people as they gear up for the upcoming Halloween season."

SKITTLES Shriekers include five frightening flavors in each pack, including Citrus Scream, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Shocking Lime and Spine-Tingling Tangerine. SKITTLES Shriekers are available now in retailers nationwide and come in 1.8 oz single packs, 3.6 oz Share Size and 10 oz Medium Funsize Laydown Bags.

As the world's largest candy-maker and the authority on Halloween, Mars Wrigley is making sure this will be the best season ever, providing the treats consumers know and love for Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, baking, decorating, shrieking and more!

For more information, and for details on how fans might be able to get their hands on special spooky packs, follow @SKITTLES on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all the latest brand news.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley