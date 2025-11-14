Marshall Browning Hospital Selects Oracle Health CommunityWorks to Optimize Care Delivery, Expand Access to Healthcare in Its Rural Community

New solutions will align systems across its organization, creating efficiencies and reducing administrative tasks

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Browning Hospital (MBH) will replace its legacy electronic health record (EHR) with Oracle Health CommunityWorks solutions, to optimize financial outcomes and help elevate patient care in its surrounding communities. MBH will also adopt Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, the AI-powered, voice-driven solution that helps streamline workflows and clinical documentation and helps physicians focus more on patient care.

Oracle brings nearly two decades of experience working with rural healthcare organizations and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and transformative opportunities in rural geographies. Oracle Health CommunityWorks is tailored to the clinical, financial, and operational needs of smaller and rural health systems and critical access hospitals, and helps these providers streamline workflows, alleviate staffing burdens, and enhance patient access through a blend of digital infrastructure, seamless interoperability, and virtual care capabilities.

MBH is a 25-bed independent, critical access hospital comprised of 26 physicians across one acute hospital, one rehabilitation center, and three provider clinics. MBH currently uses a fragmented legacy system, which results in disconnected workflows, creating inefficiencies that detract from patient care and lead to additional administrative burden on its clinicians and staff. Recognizing the need for an integrated EHR across its hospital and health clinics, MBH needed a technology partner that understands the unique needs of critical access hospitals and provides innovative technology solutions that can help it enhance its operational efficiencies, optimize provider experiences, and facilitate high-quality healthcare for its community. To help achieve these goals, MBH chose Oracle Health CommunityWorks solutions and Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent.

"Working with Oracle Health will empower our providers with the tools to reduce administrative workload, so they can focus on what matters most — spending more time with patients," said Stephanie Hall, chief nursing officer, Marshall Browning Hospital. "By connecting our teams and enabling smarter, data-driven decisions, we're not only expanding access for our community but ensuring we remain a stable and trusted healthcare provider for years to come."

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, MBH doctors no longer have to spend time sifting through drop down menus and typing on their laptops to document patient visits. Instead, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent automatically drafts structured notes from patient-physician interactions, so doctors only have to review and approve the notes. This reduces the administrative work that contributes to provider burnout and enables them to focus on the patient during a visit.

MBH will also be able to establish a single EHR across its health system, helping to streamline workflows and ensure the right people have access to the right information at the right time. It will also automate billing and claims processes to strengthen accuracy and accelerate its payment cycle. MBH will take advantage of the system's built-in reporting capabilities to generate near real-time financial insights that can increase revenue capture and increase financial stability, which is vital for sustaining its operations and investing in community health initiatives.

"Oracle Health is committed to helping rural health systems overcome their unique challenges by delivering AI-powered solutions that help streamline workflows, alleviate burden on caregivers, and expand access to high-quality care," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Through ongoing collaboration and innovation, we aim to empower rural providers as they work to optimize outcomes, enhance financial sustainability, and help ensure that every patient—no matter where they live—has access to safe, connected, and compassionate care in their local health system."

