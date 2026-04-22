Marshall Gerstein Elects Randy Rueth as Managing Partner, Marking Transition from Jeff Sharp's 24 Years of Leadership

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP today announced that Randall (Randy) G. Rueth has been elected Managing Partner, effective April 13, 2026. Randy succeeds Jeffrey S. Sharp, who steps down after 24 years in the role.

Randy Rueth Jeff Sharp

Randy has already played a significant leadership role within the firm, having served on the Executive Committee for three years. He previously chaired the Electrical & Computer Technologies Practice Group and the firm's Strategic Planning and Finance Committees and has been actively involved in the Pricing and Profitability Committee. He joined Marshall Gerstein in 2000.

"I am honored to step into this role and to build on the strong foundation that Jeff and generations of firm leadership have created," said Randy. "Marshall Gerstein's strength lies in its people, its deep technical expertise, and its singular focus on intellectual property. I look forward to working with our attorneys and staff to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients while investing in the firm's future."

Jeff stepped down as Managing Partner on April 13, 2026, concluding more than two decades of leadership during which the firm grew to more than 110 lawyers and legal professionals and also attained its position as Chicago's largest independent intellectual property boutique. During Jeff's tenure, Marshall Gerstein preserved its independence, strengthened its national reputation in intellectual property law, and built a culture defined by collaboration, long-term retention, and professional development.

"Jeff has had an extraordinary impact on this firm, not only in its growth but in the culture he helped build," added Randy. "His leadership has created an environment where people can do their best work, and I'm honored to carry that forward."

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP focuses exclusively on intellectual property law. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a second office in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world's largest, most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.marshallip.com and www.PTABWatch.com.

Contact: Mark Levin

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP,

(312) 474-9543

[email protected]

SOURCE Marshall Gerstein