Marshall Gerstein Women Leaders Elected to Privately Held Boards

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP, an intellectual property law firm with a longstanding commitment to the advancement of women leaders, is proud to announce the election of two of its attorneys to privately held boards. Julie M. Watson was elected to the Certified Licensing Professionals (CLP) Board of Governors and Pamela L. Cox was elected to the Executive Committee of the University Club of Chicago Board of Directors.

Pamela L. Cox is partner and chair of IP Transactions at Marshall Gerstein. Julie M. Watson is special counsel at Marshall Gerstein.

"Pam and Julie have demonstrated remarkable commitment to leadership," said Jeff Sharp, managing partner for Marshall Gerstein. "Their approach to ensuring continuous, exemplary service is a hallmark of our firm's progressive leadership, and we are proud of their ongoing commitment to these and many other prominent organizations."

Watson and Cox are attorneys in Marshall Gerstein's intellectual property transaction practice. Cox, who chairs the practice, cites the internal leadership opportunities afforded by the firm, including chairing the firm's strategic planning and marketing committees, as foundational preparation for her external leadership roles. Cox currently serves as vice president and board member of the Licensing Executive Society International (LESI), is co-founder and co-chair of Women in Licensing Alliance, founder of LESI Life Science Advisory Board, and former chairperson of the CLP Board of Governors.

Watson, who has dedicated her career to technology transfer, held leadership roles in-house prior to joining the firm, including chief of intellectual property at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and vice president of the technology transfer function of Indiana University. Watson is a frequent speaker and educator on intellectual property and transaction issues, and along with Cox, is an adjunct professor at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law.

Marshall Gerstein's IP transactions practice consistently ranks among the world's best and was recently selected as one of only three firms in Illinois ranked "highly recommended" in Intellectual Asset Management 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals. "This is recognition of the value Julie and Pam bring to client transactions," said Sharp. "They're the team you want negotiating your deals."

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual property law. Headquartered in Chicago, IL with a second office in Raleigh, NC, the firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world's largest, most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall Gerstein as "first-rate for litigation," and "one of the best biotechnology practices in the entire country." The firm is also ranked as a top intellectual property law firm by Managing Intellectual Property, Fortune, Intellectual Property Today and Intellectual Asset Management magazines. Learn more at www.marshallip.com and www.PTABWatch.com.

