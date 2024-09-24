Marshalls Announces an Accelerator Program to Help Women Put Their Ambitions into Action

The program builds on the brand's commitment to helping bridge the access gap through its Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, to next take place in Chicago, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls (NYSE: TJX) today announces The Good Stuff Accelerator Program, a new initiative designed to help give women more of the resources needed to unlock the good stuff in their lives. Recent research commissioned by Marshalls revealed only half of women surveyed are satisfied with their current lives, and a third confess they don't know where to begin on the path toward their ideal lives. The Marshalls Good Stuff Accelerator Program will help serve as a catalyst in helping women identify the path toward their ideal lives and start achieving their professional and personal ambitions.

The news comes as a continuation of the brand's commitment to help bridge the access gap - the lack of access to tools, resources and community that help enable women to unlock the life they want to live. The Marshalls Good Stuff Accelerator Program – now open for applications - seeks 40 women to embark on this transformative experience, complete with expert-led workshops, peer coaching, access to educational tools and a one-time grant.

In partnership with Luminary , a global professional and personal education and networking platform, the Good Stuff Accelerator Program participants will receive access to valuable resources for one year including:

Live virtual workshops with experts and role models like longtime Marshalls partner, actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas , E! News TV Personality Keltie Knight and more.

like longtime Marshalls partner, actor and producer , E! News TV Personality and more. Peer coaching through monthly meetings with a small community of carefully matched, Good Stuff Accelerator Program participants.

through monthly meetings with a small community of carefully matched, Good Stuff Accelerator Program participants. A Luminary membership that includes access to their vast library of tools, resources, content and community , 25+ monthly virtual events, networking, and co-working spaces across the country.

, 25+ monthly virtual events, networking, and co-working spaces across the country. A one-time grant of $5,000 , informed by the average one-year cost of the tools and resources women surveyed indicate they most need to catalyze their journey toward their ideal lives.

"Many women feel they are lacking the access or resources needed to achieve their ideal life," states Sonya Cosentini, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Marshalls. "We're excited to continue our commitment to helping bridge this gap through our third Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club and the launch of The Good Stuff Accelerator Program. We believe these resources can be an impactful catalyst in helping women start achieving their ambitions."

The Accelerator Program builds on the success of The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, which will host its third event in less than a year on Saturday, October 5th in Chicago. The all-day event gives women the opportunity to connect with a dynamic group of experts across a range of motivational topics including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who served as the keynote speaker at the brand's first social club in New York City.

"Supporting women on their journeys is something I'm really passionate about, so I'm excited to continue partnering with Marshalls as a mentor for The Good Stuff Accelerator Program and to be back at The Good Stuff Social Club," says Chopra Jonas. "These programs are all about giving women the real tools and resources they need to go after their dreams, and I'm honored to be part of it—both as a mentor and by sharing my own experiences as a keynote speaker."

Marshalls will take over Guild Row (3130 N. Rockwell St) from 9am-6:30pm CT. Local Chicago speakers and experts will join Chopra Jonas: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary who will moderate Chopra Jonas's session; Vivian Tu, New York Times best-selling author and CEO & Founder of the financial equity phenomenon, Your Rich BFF; Karen Blanchard, fashion stylist and influencer; Jenn Lim, CEO of Beyond Happiness and one of the world's top 50 keynote speakers. Whitney Reynolds, a devoted Chicagoan and host of the nationally syndicated PBS talk show The Whitney Reynolds Show will serve as the day's Master of Ceremonies.

As part of Marshalls mission, this year the brand donated a total of $400,000 to its nonprofit partners, MENTOR, Girls Inc., and Savvy Ladies, through the TJX Foundation. Through these partnerships, Marshalls helps enable programming that meaningfully supports women and girls by providing the tools, resources, and community they need to get the good stuff in life.

Visit the new content hub at MarshallsGoodStuffSocialClub.com to register to attend The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club in Chicago on Saturday, October 5th, as well as view content from all Social Club events to date. All session sign-ups for Chicago are free, and availability is on a first come, first served basis. To apply for The Marshalls Good Stuff Accelerator Program, visit MarshallsGoodStuffAcceleratorProgram.com now through October 31st at 11:59pm EST.

Survey Methodology:

Marshalls conducted an online survey, from 7/25/2024 to 8/6/2024, of 2,000 US residents who identify as women, aged 18-54. The survey measures the areas women lack access to, how women define their ideal lives, and the challenges women face on their journey to meet their personal and professional goals.

About Marshalls:

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and online at Marshalls.com. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, men, kids, and home merchandise - all at amazing prices. For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.

