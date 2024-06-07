Marshalls Announces New Programming and Community Initiatives in Partnership with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to Continue its Mission to Help Women Access the Good Stuff™ In Life

Through the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, the brand brings together a powerhouse group of experts in a range of inspirational topics curated to help women unlock the life they want to live.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls (NYSE: TJX) today announces programming in communities across America designed to help women bridge the gap between where they are and where they know they're capable of going. With a slate of new and returning programming as part of the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, the brand is continuing its mission to help women access the good stuff™ in life and achieve their ambitions.

Marshalls commissioned research to understand the "access gap" for women in the US – defined as what stands between women and the life they want to live. Findings showed that 2 in every 3 women feel like they aren't living their ideal life. Though many feel optimistic about their futures, at least 36% of women feel like they can never find the resources they need to get more out of their lives. Whether it's a mentor to give them the confidence to pursue a new passion, or the financial literacy to help them prioritize their goals, Marshalls is committed to helping close this "access gap."

In its biggest step forward, the brand is taking its Good Stuff Social Club nationwide, starting tomorrow, June 8 in Atlanta, followed by Chicago later this year with more cities to be announced. And, for the second consecutive year, Marshalls is partnering with actor and producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to play an integral role in designing the Good Stuff Social Club programming and to build awareness through her own personal story and powerful platform.

"I was honored to be invited to keynote at the first ever Good Stuff Social Club and what I loved most about the experience is that it fostered a supportive community where women could network and access incredible experts and their life-changing advice, tools, and resources, but also peers, and new friends. It was the sense of community and togetherness that was so powerful," says Chopra Jonas. "After that experience, I wanted to expand the reach of the Social Club to women in different cities. Every woman deserves to live the life they want, and it's refreshing to partner with a brand like Marshalls who has prioritized community-based initiatives like this to support women."

As partners in this mission, Chopra Jonas and Marshalls are collaborating again to design impactful sessions on how to help find financial stability, how to embrace your self-worth and achieve your ambitions for a better life, how to turn connections into valuable community, and how to style with purpose and confidence.

"Marshalls has long upheld the belief that women should have access to the good stuff™ in life - not only in our stores but in every aspect that is important to them," states Sonya Cosentini, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Marshalls. "Last year, we made a great impact in helping provide women the tools and resources they need to make their ideal life a reality. It's evident, though, from our recent research that there is still work to be done. All women deserve the good stuff™ in life, but for so many reasons, the life they want to live can feel just beyond their grasp. By taking the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club to two more cities, and making it accessible to all digitally, we are able to reach more women. And, in turn, help them get closer to the life they want to live."

Women are encouraged to sign up HERE to join in-person sessions taking place tomorrow, June 8 from 10am-6:30pm ET at the women owned coworking and community space, The Lola (621 North Ave NE Bldg D) in Atlanta:

Host: Lauren Speed-Hamilton Atlanta -based entrepreneur and media personality Lauren Speed-Hamilton will host the day's activities, including participating in select sessions during moderated Q&As to foster a dynamic conversation between session leaders and attendees.

Growing Together: How Community is the Key to Success with Zerina Akers Entrepreneur, celebrity stylist and a member of the Marshalls Good Stuff Style Collective, Zerina has paved a path for aspiring Black women and entrepreneurs. She'll share the lessons she's learned in her career, speak to the value of community and how elevating those around you can ultimately unlock the life you want to live. A Q&A will follow, moderated by Lauren Speed-Hamilton .

Finding Financial Stability with Your Rich BFF Vivian Tu Vivian Tu , financial mastermind behind the Your Rich BFF brand, will reveal the tools and strategies to help women manage their money and careers—as well as setting aspirational and inspirational goals—to help give them the confidence to pursue all of their ambitions.

How Rejection Leads to Redirection with E! News TV Personality Keltie Knight Keltie Knight will host a session on re-framing perceived failures into lessons that lead to a better future. Keltie will share how moments of rejection forced her to reconsider the best path for achieving the life she wanted to live, followed by a Q&A moderated by Lauren Speed-Hamilton .

Finding Fulfillment by Going Beyond Happiness with Jenn Lim Happiness expert Jenn Lim will share how she creates time and space for joy, all while balancing the demands of her career. After sharing her personal story and the tools she uses to find happiness, Jenn will lead participants in a creative journaling activity.

Find Your Mentor Match: Speed Dating Edition Atlanta entrepreneur and venture capitalist Jewel Burks Solomon and Brenda Jiménez from the non-profit organization MENTOR New York , an affiliate of MENTOR, will lead a session on mentor matching. They'll share best practices for building authentic, lasting peer-to-peer relationships, before attendees jump into a round of "speed mentoring" where they may just find their perfect mentor match.

Styling to Feel Your Best with Karen Blanchard Style is more than wearing clothes, it's about finding what makes you feel like your best, most confident self. Renowned stylist Karen Blanchard will inspire women to let their self-worth shine by providing styling tips and trends.



As part of Marshalls mission, the brand will also donate $400,000 via the TJX Foundation to changemaking organizations like MENTOR , Girls Inc. , and Savvy Ladies , to sponsor programming that gives girls and women access to opportunities to grow and thrive nationwide.

Consumers outside of the Atlanta area can access digital tools and resources following the event via @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. All session sign-ups are free, and availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Keep up with the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club by following the official event hashtag #MarshallsGoodStuff and following @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok.

