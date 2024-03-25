MARSHBERRY RELEASES 2023 M&A MARKET REPORTS FOR INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION & INVESTMENT SECTORS

Demand & Supply: Strategies For M&A Driven Growth Are Evolving.

WOODMERE, Ohio, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm, serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries, has released its annual Merger & Acquisition Market Reports for both the insurance distribution and investment sectors.

MarshBerry's UK-based team, formerly known as IMAS Corporate Finance until acquired by MarshBerry in 2023, has been publishing both the Insurance Distribution Market Report – M&A Market Structure & Review, as well as Investment Sector Review, since 2020. These reports are unparalleled in the UK market and utilize proprietary data and technology to offer key insights for brokers and wealth managers in 2024.

"I firmly believe that offering these leading-edge market reports is not just about staying ahead of the competition; it's about empowering our clients with the insights they need to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing landscape," said John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO. "Our commitment to delivering comprehensive, timely market intelligence is a testament to our dedication to excellence and client success."

Each report showcases:

Market Highlights & Key Observations

2023 M &A Review & Transaction Analysis

&A Review & Transaction Analysis Valuation Insights

2024 Outlook and Beyond

"Built on 20+ years' research, these reports detail the continuing high levels of sector consolidation that are taking place and considers what this means for the industry," said Olly Laughton-Scott, MarshBerry Managing Director. "As IMAS we have helped many owners to achieve outstanding exits. Now as MarshBerry we have wider capabilities and look forward to discussing with brokers and wealth managers on how we can best assist them in achieving their goals."

If you have questions about how MarshBerry helps firms create their path forward, in the U.S. or across Europe, please contact us today.

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry is a global leader in financial advisory and consulting services serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries to help clients grow and advance their business strategies. With locations across North America and Europe, MarshBerry market sector expertise includes property and casualty agents & brokers, employee benefit firms and specialty distributors, partners in insurtech, capital markets, and insurance carriers, as well as registered investment advisors, retirement planning and life insurance firms. Clients choose MarshBerry as their trusted advisor for every stage of ownership to help them build, enhance and sustain value through Financial Advisory solutions (Investment Banking; Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Capital Raising, Business Consulting), Growth Advisory solutions (Organic Growth, Aggregation, Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions) and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

