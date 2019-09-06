Marshfield Republic Services Strikers Extend Picket Line To Fall River

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Marshfield Republic Services Teamsters extended their picket lines to Fall River, Massachusetts early this morning. Members began picketing outside 1080 Airport Road in Fall River after Republic moved trucks and equipment from the Marshfield yard to Fall River yard.

"When faced with a greedy company such as Republic Services, Teamsters take the fight to the streets from Boston to San Jose and now to Fall River," said Sean O'Brien, Teamsters Local 25 President. "Greedy, cynical companies such as Republic have to learn when they take on Teamsters in one city, they are taking on the entire Teamster union."

Teamsters Local 25 members struck Republic Services in Marshfield, Massachusetts at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29. Since the strike began the 24 Teamsters Local 25 members have walked the picket lines outside Republic Services in Marshfield. Yesterday, members began picketing outside a San Jose, California Republic location where members of Teamsters Local 350 work.

Teamsters Local 25 resumed negotiations with Republic Services yesterday only to have them breakdown again in the face of company stonewalling. After less than two hours at the table, management's anti-union, Phoenix-based negotiator offered nothing new to the Teamsters negotiating team.

Teamsters Local 25 urges other union members and supporters to show solidarity by joining their hardworking union brothers and sisters on the picket line. Teamsters Local 25 is New England's largest Teamsters union representing more than 12,500 members.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Martin

(617) 756-7474 (mobile)

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25