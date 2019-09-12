Marshfield Republic Services Strikers Extend Picket Line To Fall River

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Marshfield Republic Services Teamsters extended their picket lines to Fall River. Hundreds of Teamsters from across New England began picketing at 3:00 a.m. outside Republic Services at 1080 Airport Road in Fall River. Teamsters Joint Council 10 members from the various Locals are "all in" in support of Local 25 drivers as the strike against Republic Services entered its 15th day.

"In New England, if you take on one Teamster, you take on all the Teamsters. We are thankful for the support of all the Locals within Teamsters Joint Council 10. The power of solidarity is the key to winning fights against greedy national corporations like Republic Services, which have no regard for its workers or their ability to support their families and will risk worker and public safety in order to maximize profits. Republic Services can be assured that more and more Teamsters will be supporting this strike because when you take on the Teamsters in one city, you end up fighting us everywhere," said Sean O'Brien, Teamsters Local 25 President.

Teamsters Local 25 members struck Republic Services in Marshfield, Massachusetts at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29. The strikers have received significant support from the community and fellow union members. Yesterday, Teamsters Locals 396 and 542 began honoring picket lines in San Diego and Chula Vista. Picket lines were extended to Northern California last week, as members in Huntington Beach and San Jose are honoring Local 25 picket lines. In addition, members of Teamsters Local 728 who work at Republic Services in Cumming, Georgia went on strike, and extended those picket lines to Republic facilities in McDonough, Ga. and Evansville, Ind.

Teamsters Local 25 urges other union members and supporters to show solidarity by joining their hardworking union brothers and sisters on the picket line. Teamsters Local 25 is New England's largest Teamsters union representing more than 12,500 members.

