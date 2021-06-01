Marten "Marty" Compton Joins North Coast Brewing Company

FORT BRAGG, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC) , an independent American craft brewery producing award-winning beers since 1988, is pleased to announce Marten "Marty" Compton's appointment as the company's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Compton will be responsible for all sales & marketing team functions for one of the premier craft brewers in the country.

He resides in Eugene, Oregon and is an accomplished leader and sales professional with a demonstrated record of success at both the brewery and distributor levels, including roles with Ninkasi Brewing, Bell's Brewing and Alaska Distributors.

"I am thrilled to be selected for this position. Not only is NCBC a leading United States craft brewer; its status as a Certified B Corporation signifies its concern for all of its stakeholders and its commitment to its community and the larger world as well. My greatest accomplishments have come from helping people on the teams I have led develop into leaders who contribute to furthering company growth and who live the values necessary for success in today's business environment. North Coast Brewing is a company to be passionate about in so many ways."- Marty Compton.

"We are thrilled to have Marty join an already outstanding NCBC team; he brings a wealth of experience to and passion for the craft beer industry. Under his guidance we are looking forward to introducing more customers to the joys of North Coast beers and to ever greater levels of success for this pioneering craft brewer." – Jeffrey Ottoboni, CEO, NCBC.

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC crafts a wide range of exceptional, award- winning beers, including Scrimshaw, the number one performing craft Pilsner in the country according to current IRI sales data, and the cult favorite Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout. In addition NCBC produces world renowned Belgian Style Ales such as Pranqster, Le Merle, and Brother Thelonious and was one of the first breweries to offer barrel aged beers. NCBC beers are available in 48 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time".

For NCBC's sustainability report, visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.

