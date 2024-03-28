NORTH COAST BREWING CO. AND WESTWARD WHISKEY FORGE UNIQUE PARTNERSHIP

In April 2022, an exciting idea to collaborate on a new barrel-aged beer was realized. Single malt barrels were shipped from Portland, OR to Fort Bragg, CA, and filled with Old Rasputin. Now, NCBC is pleased to release this extraordinary offering: Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout aged to perfection in Westward Whiskey Single Malt barrels.

The partnership with Westward Whiskey combines the bold character of Old Rasputin with the nuances of Westward Stout Cask Whiskey Barrels.

"This collaboration is a testament to the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship embodied by both NCBC and Westward Whiskey," remarked Jennifer Owen, CEO of NCBC. "Our Brewmaster describes the beer as featuring robust whiskey notes complemented by hints of vanilla and dark chocolate aromas."

Thomas Mooney, CEO of Westward Whiskey, added, "We are thrilled to partner with North Coast on this exciting and limited offering. We share so many similarities with this iconic beer producer – our passion for the brewing process and love for stout beers, our commitment to innovation, and our love for bold and robust flavor – and we believe this symbiotic approach shines through in this Old Rasputin release."

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988 and proud to be a certified B Corp since 2015, NCBC crafts a wide range of exceptional, award-winning beers, including Scrimshaw and the much-loved Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout. Follow North Coast Brewing Company on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo, and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.

About Westward Whiskey

The pinnacle of American whiskey. Westward began in 2004 with a vision: to make a distinctive American whiskey inspired by the culture, climate, and natural ingredients of the American Northwest. For two decades, the award-winning company has proudly been a leading voice for American whiskey. Visit WestwardWhiskey.com for more info and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

