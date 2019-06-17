Martha May Joins Varsity Brands As Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today announced that Martha May has joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this senior leadership capacity, May will be responsible for all human resources functions, including responsibility for strengthening Varsity Brands' culture and mission around "Elevating Student Experiences."

May joins Varsity Brands from The Freeman Company, where she served as Chief People Officer & Executive Vice President, People and Inclusion. Among other achievements at Freeman, May led global efforts to launch a new Code of Conduct, re-designed incentive programs to drive alignment and growth of the business, and designed and implemented a new leadership framework. Prior to Freeman, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Rockwell Collins with responsibility for all aspects of human resources worldwide.

Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands, said, "Varsity Brands is growing rapidly while continuously expanding and improving our products and services. Doing so while maintaining a relentless focus on our mission is a high priority, and Martha's experience and passion for what we do makes her the ideal candidate for this important leadership position. We look forward to her strategic thinking and proven ability to instill values, incentivize employees in new and exciting ways, and accelerate development of a winning, people-first culture."

May added, "My decision to join Varsity Brands will enable me to apply my skills and expertise while working towards the inspirational goal of improving the lives of young people. It is, in short, a wonderful opportunity. I'm excited to get started, eager to meet my new colleagues across the country, and driven to help Varsity Brands succeed in new and impactful ways."

Early in her career, May spent more than 15 years working for American Airlines, moving from employee and labor relations to customer service and, eventually, to organizational effectiveness. In 2006, she joined Bell Helicopter and led all human resources functions, including compensation, benefits, talent acquisition, and diversity. May earned her B.A. in Speech Communication with a concentration in Mass Media and Public Relations.

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

Contact

Jonathan Morgan

Perry Street Communications

212-333-5525

jmorgan@perryst.com

SOURCE Varsity Brands

Related Links

http://www.varsitybrands.com

