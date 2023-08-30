Marthasville Leads the Way: Gateway Fiber Unveils Cutting-Edge Fiber Optic Internet Service as Part of $25 Million ARPA Grant Project

News provided by

Gateway Fiber

30 Aug, 2023, 15:31 ET

WRIGHT CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cut of big scissors, Marthasville, MO became the first community to start benefitting from the $25 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant awarded to Gateway Fiber through a partnership with the state of Missouri to bring its revolutionary 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. The celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the beginning of a new era for Marthasville's residents and businesses alike.

Continue Reading
Gateway Fiber Marthasville Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Gateway Fiber Marthasville Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Gateway Fiber's fiber optic internet service brings speeds never seen in the Marthasville area. With bandwidth that exceeds traditional internet services, fiber internet provides ultra-fast symmetrical upload and down speeds allowing customers to seamlessly stream high-definition content, engage in remote work, and explore online educational opportunities without the slowdowns they experience with their current internet connections. Local businesses can also use the power of fiber to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and explore new avenues for growth.

"Today, Marthasville residents are realizing a vision that has been years in the making," said Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek. "Our 100% fiber internet service will now connect individuals, families, and businesses at lightning-fast speeds and open limitless opportunities for education, commerce, and community engagement. We are proud to bring this service to Marthasville, a community that has been asking for better internet connectivity for a very long time."

Gateway Fiber President, Chris Surdo, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative impact of fiber optic internet on local businesses. "Marthasville's economic landscape is poised for success," Surdo said. "Our state-of-the-art fiber technology will enable entrepreneurs and businesses to compete both locally and globally. We are thrilled to be part of this journey with the town of Marthasville."

The ARPA grant project has played a pivotal role in making this ambitious endeavor a reality. The $25 million award has empowered Gateway Fiber to deploy a cutting-edge fiber network to Marthasville and beyond, creating a blueprint for surrounding communities to follow.

Residents and businesses can sign up for new internet service by visiting GatewayFiber.com or calling 888-201-4339.

About Gateway Fiber
Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements grow, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

For more information, press only:
David Workman
PR & Communications Manager
314-265-8974
[email protected] 

SOURCE Gateway Fiber

Also from this source

Gateway Fiber Bringing 100% Fiber Optic Internet to Twin Cities Suburbs Blaine and Coon Rapids

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.