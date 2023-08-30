Marthasville Leads the Way: Gateway Fiber Unveils Cutting-Edge Fiber Optic Internet Service as Part of $25 Million ARPA Grant Project

WRIGHT CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cut of big scissors, Marthasville, MO became the first community to start benefitting from the $25 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant awarded to Gateway Fiber through a partnership with the state of Missouri to bring its revolutionary 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. The celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the beginning of a new era for Marthasville's residents and businesses alike.

Gateway Fiber Marthasville Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Gateway Fiber's fiber optic internet service brings speeds never seen in the Marthasville area. With bandwidth that exceeds traditional internet services, fiber internet provides ultra-fast symmetrical upload and down speeds allowing customers to seamlessly stream high-definition content, engage in remote work, and explore online educational opportunities without the slowdowns they experience with their current internet connections. Local businesses can also use the power of fiber to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and explore new avenues for growth.

"Today, Marthasville residents are realizing a vision that has been years in the making," said Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek. "Our 100% fiber internet service will now connect individuals, families, and businesses at lightning-fast speeds and open limitless opportunities for education, commerce, and community engagement. We are proud to bring this service to Marthasville, a community that has been asking for better internet connectivity for a very long time."

Gateway Fiber President, Chris Surdo, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative impact of fiber optic internet on local businesses. "Marthasville's economic landscape is poised for success," Surdo said. "Our state-of-the-art fiber technology will enable entrepreneurs and businesses to compete both locally and globally. We are thrilled to be part of this journey with the town of Marthasville."

The ARPA grant project has played a pivotal role in making this ambitious endeavor a reality. The $25 million award has empowered Gateway Fiber to deploy a cutting-edge fiber network to Marthasville and beyond, creating a blueprint for surrounding communities to follow.

Residents and businesses can sign up for new internet service by visiting GatewayFiber.com or calling 888-201-4339.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements grow, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

