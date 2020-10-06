Martin Elects Digital Marketing Expert To Board Of Directors

Shaheen is the Founder and President of Technology Therapy Group and is recognized as an expert in planning, implementing, and translating digital marketing into sustainable growth and meaningful results. With over 20 years of experience as a digital advisor, she has worked in a myriad of industries, including manufacturing, luxury retail, finance, banking, design, construction, and jewelry. Her accomplishments include architecting a bespoke client relationship management system for Bank of Australia in 2002 and creating the first version of the Visiting Nurse Association's flu tracking and reporting system in 2007.

Jennifer has been a contributor to and quoted expert in notable publications, such as Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, CIO, Newsweek, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Shaheen is passionate about educating others in digital marketing. She has been an adjunct professor at Johnson & Wales University; an instructor in the Continuing Education program for Hofstra University, her alma mater; and was integral in the curriculum development and accreditation of Social Media Marketing University. Today she continues to volunteer for SCORE, a resource partner of the SBA, providing online training and in-person workshops to small businesses.

"We're proud to add someone with Jennifer's impressive background and business acumen to our board of directors," said Martin Chairman and CEO Chris Martin. "The digital marketing world is moving at an unprecedented pace, and I believe our business and our customers will benefit from Jennifer's vast array of skills and experience."

About Martin Guitars and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

