Martin Guitar Debuts Breakthrough Guitar That Redefines What An Acoustic-Electric Can Do

"By observing and talking to musicians over the years, we were able to identify challenges with conventional acoustic cutaways and address them," said Vice President of Product Development Fred Greene. " With the SC-13E, we wanted to create an acoustic guitar with the comfort and playability of an electric."

The thoughtfully designed SC-13E is packed with innovations, including:

The all-new shape that is designed for comfort and sonic balance.

A revolutionary cutaway design that completely removes the heel, allowing full access to every fret without contorting your hand.

The groundbreaking Sure Align TM neck system, with a linear dovetail neck joint, that allows for easy adjustments to the action and neck tension.

neck system, with a linear dovetail neck joint, that allows for easy adjustments to the action and neck tension. A 13-fret position neck joint with a 25.4" scale length that offers the tone of a long scale and the playability of a short scale.

A low-profile neck, ergonomically designed for improved playing positions and comfort.

An onboard Fishman® pickup, complete with a built-in tuner.

New appointments that give the guitar a stunning aesthetic, including new inlays and koa fine veneer.

"Our product team continues to break the mold and bring new and exciting innovations to life," said C. F. Martin & Company Chairman and CEO Chris Martin. "I am pleased to add the SC-13E to our product line, and I encourage both acoustic and electric guitar players to give it a try. They'll be impressed by what they can accomplish."

To learn more about the SC-13E, please visit www.martinguitar.com/nolimits.

About Martin Guitars and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

Connect with Martin Guitars and Martin Strings on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and via www.martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.

Related Links

http://martinguitar.com

