Martin Guitar Unveils Four All-New Models Ahead of The 2026 NAMM Show

The Super D-18 and Super HD-28 build on the success of the Custom Shop Super D, Martin's largest and most powerful body shape. With approximately 20% more internal air volume than a standard Dreadnought, the Super D delivers deeper bass, greater projection, and an extended dynamic range—while keeping the iconic silhouette intact. Acoustic testing showed gains of up to 12dB, offering more volume with less effort.

For 2026, Martin brings this groundbreaking body shape into the Standard Series for the first time, offering players Super D performance paired with classic 18- and 28-style appointments, with the Super D-18 (above) featuring solid spruce and genuine mahogany and the Super HD-28 (below) pairing solid spruce with East Indian rosewood—both powered by forward-shifted Golden Era scalloped X-bracing for exceptional responsiveness and tone.

Martin O'ahu K-42 Hibiscus

The K-42 Hibiscus expands the Martin O'ahu line with a design that reimagines the historic Kealakai-inspired body. A 12-fret body paired with a 14-fret neck—an unprecedented combination for Martin—shifts the bridge for added focus and projection. Broad-flamed koa back and sides, a reclaimed spruce top with a dark toasted burst, Style 42 appointments, Madagascar rosewood binding, and hibiscus fingerboard inlays make it visually striking and sonically rich. Limited to 100 instruments, it offers a blend of heritage, rarity, and modern craftsmanship.

Custom Shop M Paisley Ember Burst

Designed by Martin President and CEO Thomas Ripsam, the Custom Shop M Paisley Ember Burst features a custom Engelmann spruce top with a "Martin paisley" pattern incorporating historic snowflake and diamond motifs. Quilted maple back and sides and an Ember Burst finish create a unified, premium aesthetic. Forward-shifted Golden Era scalloped bracing produces clear, articulate tone, while flamed maple binding, abalone inlays, Waverly gold tuners, L.R. Baggs® Anthem™ electronics, and a hand-signed label elevate this one-year limited model for players and collectors.

A Strong Start to 2026

Following the recent launch of the refreshed Road Series, the debut of these four new instruments continues Martin's strong start to 2026 and sets the stage for a standout showing at this year's NAMM Show.

For more information, visit martinguitar.com.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.