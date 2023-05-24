Martin Walker PC Named to List of Fastest-Growing Businesses

Inaugural Texas Exes listing honors top Longhorn-run businesses in the world

TYLER, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at Austin's alumni organization, Texas Exes, honored Martin Walker PC in the inaugural 2023 Longhorn 100 awards, recognizing the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses in the world.

"To be listed among some of the best and brightest UT alumni is a true honor," said trial lawyer and firm co-founder Reid Martin. "I cherish my memories and connections from my time at the University of Texas very much. I am grateful for the acknowledgment from my alma mater, while knowing it's only up from here."

Known for their success in medical malpractice cases, Martin Walker attorneys have garnered a national reputation for personal injury and appellate expertise, consistently rendering positive outcomes on behalf of plaintiffs in a wide range of practice areas, including catastrophic injury cases and commercial litigation.

To qualify for the Longhorn 100, businesses must be founded, owned, or led by a Longhorn, and in continuous operation for the past five years. Companies are ranked by percentage of compounded annual growth in sales or revenue. All financial information is processed by an independent accounting firm for the Longhorn 100.

To view the full list, click here.

"UT will always hold a special place in our hearts," said trial lawyer and firm co-founder Jack Walker. "We are so excited to be a part of this list featuring such great businesses and leaders."

Both Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker are alumni of the University of Texas, class of 1987 and class of 1988, respectively.

This is just the latest accolade for the personal injury and trial boutique. All partners were recently named to the list of the Best Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers for 2023. The firm itself was included in the Best Lawyers-U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms listing for 2023. The firm's partners are also repeat honorees of Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers for their work in medical malpractice litigation and appellate law.

About Martin Walker PC
Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability.

Media Contact:
Alyssa Woulfe
800-559-4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Martin Walker PC

