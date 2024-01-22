Martindale-Nolo Enhances Law Firm Lead Generation Service with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Martindale-Nolo improves attorney lead generation services with new AI technologies and verification practices while streamlining the consumer attorney-search experience

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Nolo , the leading Pay-Per-Lead provider for law firms and part of the Martindale-Avvo Legal Marketing Network, today announced new AI-powered enhancements that improve lead generation quality, delivery and effectiveness for attorneys and law firms.

Investing in the future

"Martindale-Nolo's adoption of AI and improvements to identity validation and lead screening is a game-changer." Post this

Martindale-Nolo is heavily investing in AI to continue to deliver the highest quality leads possible. This evolving technology interacts with prospective clients using questions and prompts to extract detailed case information and deliver even richer, more targeted leads to attorneys.

These AI enhancements also refine and quicken the attorney-search process for consumers, marking a new, mutually beneficial milestone in legal marketing efficiency.

Improved lead quality with deeper data insights

In addition to the adoption of AI, the company has expanded the data metrics it collects about each lead generated to help drive higher quality leads and enhanced lead filtering. These new insights include:

Amount of time a prospective client spends completing a form

a prospective client spends completing a form Time lapse between when a consumer submits a lead and when it is received by Martindale-Nolo

between when a consumer submits a lead and when it is received by Martindale-Nolo Frequency of lead requests generated from the same device

generated from the same device Advanced duplicate lead detection

Detailed page URL analysis

"Our adoption of AI and improvements to identity validation and lead screening is a game-changer. It allows Martindale-Nolo to unpack more case details by asking potential clients the appropriate follow-up questions related to their cases," says Jyoti Suhag, Director of Product at Martindale-Nolo. "We look forward to continuing to utilize AI to improve the consumer experience by streamlining their search to hire an attorney, while also providing more detailed and descriptive leads for our attorney clients."

To learn more about AI-enabled lead enhancements from Martindale-Nolo, click here .

About Martindale-Nolo

Martindale-Nolo was founded with the goal of helping all law firms, from solo practitioners to large firms, build and grow their practice through the Internet. We do this primarily through our Pay-Per-Lead service, which provides qualified consumer leads drawn from our network of more than 55+ websites, to attorneys and firms. Our network comprises the leading consumer legal sites, including Nolo.com, lawyers.com, Alllaw.com, Avvo.com, Martindale.com, divorcenet.com, and thebankruptcysite.org. More than 120,000 consumers visit these sites monthly and ask to speak with an attorney; we send these leads to Martindale-Nolo PPL clients in real-time.

Martindale-Nolo is part of the Martindale-Avvo Legal Marketing Network.

SOURCE Martindale-Avvo