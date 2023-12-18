Martindale-Avvo Publishes Anticipated Legal Consumer Research Report & Launches First-Ever 'Legal Lookback' for Attorneys

Martindale-Avvo

18 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Extensive survey data reveals the latest trends in how consumers select and hire attorneys 

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo is pleased to share the 2023 iteration of its annual Understanding the Legal Consumer research report and its first-ever Legal Lookback feature for participating attorneys – each developed to help law firms shape their online marketing strategies for the coming year.

The two launches reinforce Martindale-Avvo's collaborative philosophy of helping attorneys build great businesses by sharing research-driven marketing statistics from across Martindale-Avvo's vast network of online consumer platforms.

Understanding the Legal Consumer: A look at what really matters

Based on a survey of more than 1,800 legal consumer visitors to the Martindale-Avvo online network, Understanding the Legal Consumer details the current most important factors in the consumer journey, helping attorneys better understand how to attract potential clients and grow their legal practice.

"We are continually examining consumer behavior, delving into millions of monthly clicks across our legal network, to conduct in-depth proprietary research like Understanding the Legal Consumer annually. It's in this summation that we can share the entirety of 2023 consumer insights at once," said Dave Savoy, Head of Marketing at Martindale-Avvo.

The study illustrates the importance of online resources in consumers' efforts to find, evaluate, and ultimately hire an attorney. Among key takeaways:

  • Attorney responsiveness and sense of urgency is vital, with 80% of consumers moving on if an attorney doesn't reply within 48 hours.
  • 70% of consumers consult online content before engaging with an attorney, including blogs, forums and online reviews and testimonials.
  • Online reviews greatly impact consumer trust and choice, influencing visibility and SEO.

The full report is available for download at Martindale-Avvo.com.

Martindale-Avvo's host of attorney rankings and directories continue to be one of the most influential third-party sources available when consumers research attorneys by name online.

"As one of the biggest players in the online legal space, we're sharing our findings to encourage attorneys to optimize their digital marketing strategies – because regardless of how consumers initiate their search, the journey inevitably leads to online legal directories," Savoy said. "Our research indicates that online profiles wield significant influence over how consumers discover and ultimately choose an attorney. So by establishing a strong presence on Avvo, Martindale, Nolo, and Lawyers.com, attorneys meet potential clients where they are today – online."

Legal Lookback: Insights from 2023 Successes

Martindale-Avvo's first-ever Legal Lookback provides participating attorneys with a detailed snapshot of their online marketing performance throughout the year on Martindale and Avvo, including helpful data around successful connections with new clients over the past year. Attorneys and firms nationwide were awarded performance badges for their 2023 achievements. To learn more about the Legal Lookback from Martindale-Avvo, visit our blog.

About Martindale-Avvo

Martindale-Avvo helps firms grow the business of their practice, connecting 25 million legal consumers each month with an attorney at their point of need. We provide online marketing, lead generation, and reputation management solutions to attorneys and firms across the country through our network of brands like Avvo, Martindale-Hubbell, Nolo, Ngage, and Captorra. Visit martindale-avvo.com for more information.

