Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero Sues New Mexico CYFD for Child's Death Caused by Abusive Father

News provided by

Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero

25 Aug, 2023, 15:09 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The child abuse attorneys of Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD) for placing a young child into the custody of her father, who had a known history of abuse against her. After Samantha Rubino was put into his custody, her father, Juan Lerma, killed her and tried to hide her body. The law firm is representing the family of the young girl in a lawsuit that alleges CYFD procedures failed to acknowledge the clear danger created by living with her father. Reports available to the CYFD detail Juan's dangerously abusive past with his children, yet he was allowed physical custody over Samantha anyway.

Juan Lerma was brought to justice through the criminal justice system after being sentenced to life in prison for Samantha's murder. However, the criminal justice system is not able to remedy the lasting harm and trauma caused by the CYFD's inadequate procedures and negligent oversight. For this reason, the family is taking civil action against the CYFD, which could result in financial compensation and a sense of closure if the lawsuit is successful.

Attorney Michael Hart is the lead attorney for this lawsuit being handled by Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero, which has its headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is hopeful that a successful lawsuit will do more than just help the Rubino family find a sense of closure, though. The lawsuit could prompt the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department to overhaul its procedures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Additional information about this case can be found by reading a full article from KRQE News: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/lawsuit-cyfd-workers-knowingly-placed-8-year-old-in-dangerous-situation-before-her-death/. Inquiring parties can learn more about the child abuse litigation team of Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero by visiting www.osolawfirm.com.

Media Contact:
Julio Romero
[email protected]

SOURCE Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero

