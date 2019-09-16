Martin's Announces New Swirl Bread Flavors

In addition to Martin's Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl Potato Bread, Martin's now offers three additional flavors: Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread, Cinnamon-Sugar Swirl Potato Bread, and Cinnamon-Raisin Butter Bread. Martin's Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread blends the sweet, nostalgic flavors of fresh maple syrup and brown sugar into thick-cut Martin's famous potato bread. The new Cinnamon-Sugar Swirl is similar to Martin's delicious Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl, minus the raisins, for those folks who love sweet cinnamon toast. And Martin's Cinnamon-Raisin Butter Bread is the most savory of the new bread line, swapping Martin's Potato Bread for their Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread.

Martin's has a long tradition of care and expertise in baking. Their Famous Sandwich Potato Roll is evidence of that fact, as it has been named the "#1 Branded Hamburger Roll in America" for another year, according to the most recent IRI sales data. The fresh signature swirl breads follow that tradition and are made with the finest quality ingredients, like high-protein wheat flour, real milk, butter, and pure cane sugar.

"We are very excited to offer this new line of swirl breads!" says Julie Martin, social media manager and grand-daughter to Martin's founders Lloyd and Lois Martin. "The selection of sweet flavors in the swirl breads is the perfect complement to our product line-up. Whatever time of day it is, and whatever you are serving, Martin's has a bread or roll that will make it special, more than just a meal. And now that is even more true for breakfast!" Martin explains.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin founded the business in their garage, the business has expanded into two commercial baking plants located in Chambersburg, PA, and Valdosta, GA. Fresh distribution of products is handled through wholesalers, independent operators, and company routes primarily on the East Coast. Foodservice sales cover national and international regions. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

