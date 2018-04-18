Martin's Point Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"Martin's Point is proud to have been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma for the second time in three years. Our results demonstrate that we're well-positioned in the increasingly tight healthcare labor market," said Teresa Nizza, Chief Human Resources Officer at Martin's Point. "Great employees are the foundation of our organization and we remain committed to providing an engaging and professionally rewarding environment to both retain and attract great talent."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma stand out for sustaining agile, innovative cultures, which helps them outpace competitors in the marketplace. Martin's Point employees overwhelmingly praised the organization including 96% stating they worked in a great atmosphere, 95% stating they felt great pride in their work and 90% stating they "feel good about how we contribute to their community."

"In the end, it's all about our mission and our culture. We encourage open and respectful communication, emphasize employee development and foster community engagement through special benefits like paid volunteer time off," added Nizza. "We also balance our hard work by celebrating with our employees with fun company-wide events including summer barbecues, Ice Cream Day and Thanksgiving Pie Day to foster team spirit."

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that enable their people to be innovators in their field," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Martin's Point set the bar for other Health Care and Biopharma companies, who prove that taking care of employees will give them the tools and motivation they need to provide industry-leading care and services to patients and customers."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Martin's Point

Martin's Point Health Care is a progressive, not-for-profit health care organization, unique in the region in that it provides both direct primary/specialty care and health insurance plans. Martin's Point owns and operates seven health care centers in southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with providers accepting most major insurance plans. They also administer two health plans: Generations Advantage, the largest Medicare Advantage plan in Maine, and the US Family Health Plan, a TRICARE Prime plan for military families and retirees throughout northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.MartinsPoint.org

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 95,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Health Care and Biopharma. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

