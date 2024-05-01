Martin's Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes Offers Exciting Prizes Across Six Themes

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is thrilled to announce the return of the Martin's Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes, offering participants the chance to win prizes across six exciting themes, making this summer an unforgettable one.

Participants will have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes in each theme, with a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize available. Whether you're dreaming of upgrading your backyard oasis or planning your next international adventure, Martin's Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes has you covered. The themes include:

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is thrilled to announce the return of the Martin's Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes! From May 1 through July 31, 2024, participants will have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes. Whether you're dreaming of upgrading your backyard oasis or planning your next international adventure, Martin's Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes has you covered. MartinsSummerFun.com

Theme 1: On the Patio

1st Place: Outdoor Dining Set

2nd Place: Patio Umbrella

3rd Place: Two Sun Loungers

Theme 2: In the Backyard

1st Place: CRAFTSMAN® 2XV20* Self-Propelled Walk-behind Mower (CMCMWSP220P2)

2nd Place: CRAFTSMAN Combo Kit (V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Blower/String Trimmer CMCK497P1)

and V20* Handheld 2-in-1 Scrubber Kit (CMCPS520D1)

3rd Place: CRAFTSMAN Pressure Washer (CMEPW1900)

*20V MAX battery, maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts.

Nominal voltage is 18.

Theme 3: At the BBQ



1st Place: Blackstone 28'' XL Griddle with Hood (2080)

2nd Place: 30'' Analog Electric Smoker

3rd Place: Portable Tabletop Charcoal Grill

Theme 4: At the Beach

1st Place: Fabric Beach Shade

2nd Place: Rolling Beach Cooler

3rd Place: Original Bogg® Bag

Theme 5: At the Park

1st Place: 4 Good Any Day Tickets (expire 10/31/24), 4 Fast Lane Plus Vouchers, 4 All Day Dining Vouchers, 4 All Day Drink Vouchers (soft drinks only), 1 Parking Pass to any Cedar Fair Park in the US

2nd Place: $400 credit towards 4 Houston Astros tickets to any regular season home game of

winner's choice

3rd Place: Pickle Ball Paddle and Balls Set

Theme 6: Around the World

1st Place: Apple Air Pods Max

2nd Place: Martin's Carry-On Spinner Suitcase

3rd Place: Martin's Backpack

Plus, each prize comes with a pack of Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's Long Potato Rolls, Martin's Slider Potato Rolls, and an "It's All About the Bun" T-shirt! To enter for a chance to win, simply visit MartinsSummerFun.com and follow the easy steps to submit your entry. The sweepstakes are open to all US citizens 21 years and older.

"At Martin's, we know 'It's All About the Bun,' and we're dedicated to enhancing our customers' eating experiences. What better way to do so than by offering prizes to enhance where these meals could take place," said Wendy Cowan, marketing manager at Martin's. "We're thrilled to be partnering with such wonderful brands like CRAFTSMAN, Blackstone, Bogg Bag, and Cedar Fair to provide our customers the opportunity to win amazing prizes!"

Participants can also discover a treasure trove of delicious recipes and summer resources at MartinsSummerFun.com, making it the ultimate destination for summer inspiration.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this summer one to remember! For more information, official rules, and to enter the Martin's Summer Fun Season Sweepstakes today, please visit: MartinsSummerFun.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.