Martus Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Nonprofit Budgeting and Reporting Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions (Martus), a leading budgeting and reporting solution, today announces the expansion of its executive leadership team to support the company's growing portfolio of customers, partners, and integrations.

Taylor Macdonald joins as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing 30 years of experience in building high performing mid-market ERP channels, including over a decade leading Sage Intacct's partner channels. Macdonald is the founder of Macdonald Consulting Group, which was the top Sage partner in the world for seven years. He is also the chairperson of the Channel Executive Counsel, which brings together leaders from IT/Cloud/ Telecom channels.

Chris Martel steps into the role of Sales Vice President, with over 15 years of go-to-market experience with both SaaS startups and publicly traded companies. He will lead Martus' direct sales efforts and expansion into new markets. Martel most recently led sales and marketing at Rabbu, a financial analysis tool for short-term rentals.

Vanessa Chambers, in a new role as Vice President of Operations and Product Management, and Paul Wheeler as Chief Technical Officer round out the Martus leadership team. Chambers has extensive experience in product management and customer service, and has led product and service delivery at Martus for the past six years. Wheeler has been with Martus since its start in 2008 as the primary architect of the Martus software platform.

"As Martus continues to grow, we are focused on adding the right people and processes to enhance our internal team and our solution to provide increasing benefits to our customers," said Founder and CEO Bill Cox. "Taylor and Chris bring a level of experience and leadership to help Martus maximize the opportunities we have to provide nonprofits and businesses with the great benefits of our solution."

Chambers and Wheeler also led Martus' successful completion of its first SOC 2 Type 2 audit in 2023. Martus' SOC 2 compliance assures clients that their data is managed securely and responsibly, signifies a commitment to stringent data security standards, and reflects Martus' core values of confidentiality, trust, and transparency. The audit examined the security, availability, and integrity of the systems Martus uses to process customer data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. Successful completion of the audit confirms that the Martus platform adheres to the AICPA security guidelines, business continuity, and compliance practices.

Martus currently integrates with more than 20 accounting and ERP systems to create a collaborative budgeting environment alongside robust reporting, forecasting and people planning modules. In recent years, Martus has grown exponentially, emerging as a leading solution for social service nonprofits, associations, colleges, libraries, and faith-based groups.

About Martus
Martus Solutions simplifies budgeting, reporting, and forecasting for organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2008, Martus's cloud-based solution integrates with more than 20 ERP and accounting systems, including Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Blackbaud, and Microsoft Business Central.

Martus currently serves more than 680 nonprofits and businesses worldwide.

