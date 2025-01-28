Martus Solutions Celebrates Record Growth and Unveils Latest Integration at Acumatica Summit 2025

FY24 success drives strategic partnerships, innovative features, and a new Acumatica integration to empower financial teams with smarter, faster decision-making

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions, a leader in budgeting, forecasting, and reporting solutions, is proud to highlight its seamless integration with Acumatica during the highly anticipated Acumatica Summit 2025. This integration represents a significant step forward in empowering financial teams to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions with ease.

How Martus is Transforming Financial Management for Acumatica Users

The new integration enables Acumatica users to:

Simplify financial planning with direct access to real-time data across systems.

Enhance collaboration through unified workflows that eliminate manual processes and disconnected spreadsheets.

Drive smarter decision-making by leveraging detailed insights and advanced reporting capabilities.

"The Acumatica integration reinforces Martus' commitment to helping businesses and organizations build a connected financial ecosystem," said Taylor Macdonald, Chief Revenue Officer. "Acumatica users now have the tools they need to manage budgets, forecasts, and reports with unparalleled efficiency, ease, and precision."

FY24 Growth Fuels Innovation and Expansion

Martus Solutions' FY24 success reflects its dedication to empowering organizations with intuitive financial tools. Key milestones include:

59% increase in new ARR added and 37% increase in new customer acquisitions compared to 2023.

increase in new ARR added and increase in new customer acquisitions compared to 2023. Expanded partnerships to include 25 of Accounting Today's top 100 ERP Value Added Resellers, including RSM, Wipfli, and BPM. Martus Solutions is proud to recognize RSM as its Partner of the Year , celebrating their commitment to delivering exceptional value to joint customers.

, celebrating their commitment to delivering exceptional value to joint customers. Company growth, including the addition of Taylor Macdonald as CRO, Melissa Decker as Customer Success Manager, Mary Orefice as Senior Director of Direct Sales, and Amber Kirkman joining as Director of Partner Enablement.

Visit Martus Solutions at Acumatica Summit

As industry leaders gather at the Acumatica Summit to explore the future of cloud ERP solutions, Martus Solutions is delivering on its mission to simplify complex financial processes for businesses of all sizes. This integration reflects a shared vision with Acumatica to empower users with innovative, user-friendly tools to drive strategic growth in an ever-changing economic environment.

To learn more about Martus Solutions and its latest integration, stop by Booth #512

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions provides powerful budgeting, forecasting, and reporting software designed to simplify financial planning and empower teams to make informed decisions. With seamless integrations into leading ERP systems, Martus Solutions helps organizations achieve financial clarity and efficiency. Learn more at martussolutions.com.

