Martus Solutions Celebrates Record Q2 Growth Amid New Integrations

Mid-market budgeting leader achieves 76% quarterly growth, launches EZConnector for legacy systems, and strengthens integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions, a leading provider of mid-market collaborative budgeting and reporting software, proudly announces a record-breaking second quarter for 2024. The company achieved a remarkable 76% increase in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Q2, 2024 versus the same period last year, driven by new customer additions and strategic integrations.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our exceptional customers and partners," said Bill Cox, Martus Founder and CEO. "Our partnerships with Sage Intacct, Inc., and our valued VAR, outsourced accounting, and referral partners have been instrumental in achieving this success."

Martus Solutions' impressive Q2 performance reflects the growing demand for innovative budgeting and reporting solutions in the mid-market segment. The company's ability to deliver robust and user-friendly software has resonated with both nonprofits and businesses looking to streamline financial planning.

Expanding Integration Capabilities

One of the key drivers for the future for Martus includes the expansion of its API integrations to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Through this integration, users can see budget-to-actuals results in real time, enabling more informed decision-making and improved financial planning.

The company has also launched EZConnector, an API integration designed to support legacy accounting systems such as Sage 100, with the same automated updates as available with cloud-based accounting systems. By simplifying integration and improving data timeliness, EZConnector allows organizations to make more informed financial decisions.

Commitment to Customer Success

A focus on customer success has been a driving force behind Martus' record growth. The company offers a range of tools and features designed to empower businesses to streamline financial planning, reduce errors, and save time.

"Our goal is to help our customers achieve their financial objectives by providing them with the tools they need to succeed," said Taylor Macdonald, Chief Revenue Officer. "We are committed to continuous innovation that delivers exceptional value to our users, as highlighted by product releases every two weeks."

With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Martus Solutions is well-positioned to continue its journey of innovation and expansion.

To learn more about Martus Solutions and its latest integration, visit martussolutions.com.

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions is a premier provider of budgeting and reporting solutions designed to streamline financial planning for organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2008, the cloud-based solution provides real-time collaborative budgeting, in-depth reporting, and actionable data for more accurate forecasting. Martus currently serves more than 775 organizations and businesses worldwide and integrates with 20+ ERP and accounting systems, including API integrations with Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Blackbaud's Financial Edge NXT, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Coming soon is the same for Netsuite users!

