Martus Solutions Helps Streamline Budgeting, Reporting and Forecasting to Support Finance Teams Amid Accountant Shortage

News provided by

Martus Solutions

14 Nov, 2023, 08:47 ET

Key Capabilities include Martus Connector, custom reporting, and cash flow forecasting to shorten the budgeting process, create real-time reports, and plan for income fluctuations.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions, a leading provider of budgeting and reporting software, announced key capabilities to help finance teams transition from spreadsheets to a collaborative budgeting environment. Organizations that use Martus can shorten their budgeting process up to 50% versus using traditional spreadsheets and can save up to 40 hours per month on reporting.

According to The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), over 300,000 accountants have left their jobs in the last two years, with more expected to leave the profession in 2024. Another recent survey of accountants found they are more likely to feel disengaged or unsupported in the workplace.

"The benefits of using collaborative budgeting software go beyond time savings or productivity, but also can produce the TQM-like result of a budget that better meets the mission of the organization," said Martus Founder and CEO Bill Cox. "Often, finance teams work separately from other departments, which can create an unintended silo effect. Martus bridges that gap, creating opportunities for collaboration that can't happen with spreadsheets."

Martus' newest features expand the already robust software to offer even more support for finance teams and department managers.

Martus Connector is an open API that allows data to be pulled from Martus into the visualization tool of choice, including Microsoft Power BI. Customers using Martus Connector can create and share visually compelling reports that update in real time, enabling executive leadership and board members to gain better insight into their organization's financial health.

Teams that need to create and share customized reports can use ReportBuilder.  While all Martus subscriptions come with a complete suite of flexible and pre-built standard reports, ReportBuilder offers next-level customization. Choose from adjustable templates or build reports from scratch. Administrators can create their own formulas, create user-specific reports, and use any combination of budgets and actuals from any year. Users can also customize colors and font sizes to complement brand colors or report documentation.

Cash Flow Forecasting, Martus' newest feature, enables businesses to see cash flow and balance sheet projections based on their budgets. This is especially helpful for organizations that rely on membership fees, subscriptions, or donations for the majority of their annual operating budget. Key features include default cash flow mapping, projected monthly Balance Sheets and Statements of Cash Flow. Customers can easily manage the complexities of prepaid expenses, loan principal payments, deferred revenue and their impact on both P&L budgets and projected Balance Sheets.

Martus offers three subscription plans: Advanced, Advanced Plus, and Enterprise. Cash Flow Forecasting is available as part of Martus' Enterprise subscription, while Martus Connector is available as an add-on feature for all subscription levels. ReportBuilder is included with all new subscriptions.

For information on Martus Solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit martussolutions.com.

About Martus
Martus Solutions makes budgeting, reporting, and forecasting a breeze for organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2008, our cloud-based solution provides real-time collaborative budgeting, in-depth reporting, and actionable data for more accurate forecasting. Martus currently serves more than 650 organizations worldwide and integrates with 20+ ERP and accounting systems, including API integrations with Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Blackbaud's Financial Edge NXT, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Media Contact
Megan Alba
[email protected]
‪(864) 729-3356

SOURCE Martus Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.