Martus Solutions Names Taylor Macdonald CEO as Founder Bill Cox Becomes Chair Emeritus

Planned transition preserves the mission and culture Cox established while positioning Martus for continued growth

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions today announced that founder Bill Cox is transitioning from his role as chief executive officer after leading the company since its founding in 2008. Cox will remain with Martus as Chair Emeritus, serving in an advisory role. Taylor Macdonald, previously the chief revenue officer, has been named CEO effective immediately.

Martus Solutions announces the appointment of Taylor Macdonald as CEO. Founder Bill Cox moves to Chair Emeritus.

The planned transition follows three years of record growth and positions Martus to preserve the mission, culture and customer commitment established under Cox's leadership while continuing to expand its reach and capabilities.

"This is the right time, for the right reasons," Cox said. "Martus has never had more momentum than it does right now, and I want to hand the reins to new leadership while we're at our strongest. Taylor is ready to lead, and the company is well positioned for what comes next."

Record Growth Sets the Stage for Leadership Transition

Martus has posted record sales for three consecutive years while more than doubling its customer base. The company has become a leading budgeting and reporting integration for Sage Intacct while expanding from supporting a defined group of accounting platforms to near-universal compatibility with the ERP and accounting systems its customers already use.

During the same period, Martus expanded beyond its original budgeting and reporting foundation with personnel budgeting, cash flow forecasting and Martus Intelligence, its growing suite of AI-enabled capabilities.

The company now serves more than 1,300 nonprofits and mission-focused organizations worldwide and works with more than 80 partners, including leading advisory and client accounting firms.

Taylor Macdonald to Lead Martus Into Its Next Stage of Growth

As CEO, Macdonald will lead Martus' strategy, operations and continued investment in its people, product, customers and partners.

Macdonald joined Martus as chief revenue officer in 2024, bringing multiple decades of experience building and leading midmarket ERP channels. Before joining Martus, he spent more than a decade leading Sage Intacct's partner channels and founded Macdonald Consulting Group, which was recognized as the world's top Sage partner for seven consecutive years. He has been named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People list 17 times.

"Bill built something rare: a company with an exceptional culture and strong customer loyalty," Macdonald said. "I'm honored to carry forward that legacy. My focus is continuing the momentum for our customers, partners and team while investing in the solutions organizations need. This is still the same Martus, with the same core values, mission and commitment. What's changing is who's in this seat, not what this company stands for."

Founder Bill Cox's Legacy: One Person, Big Impact

Cox founded Martus in 2008 to help a local church solve a real budgeting problem at a time when few financial tools were built for the way nonprofits operate.

That single solution became a company now serving more than 1,300 organizations that collectively budget more than $40 billion through Martus. Under Cox's leadership, Martus grew from a budgeting solution into a broader financial planning platform designed to help nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other mission-focused organizations make better decisions about their resources.

"One person can make a remarkable difference," Cox said. "Martus started with one problem and one effort to help. It grew because talented people believed in that work and made it their own. I'm proud of what we built, and I'm confident that Taylor and this team will fully leverage the strengths of Martus that they have helped to build."

As Chair Emeritus, Cox will remain available to advise Macdonald and the Martus leadership team while stepping away from day-to-day management.

About Martus Solutions

Founded in 2008, Martus Solutions simplifies budgeting, forecasting and reporting for more than 1,300 nonprofits and mission-driven organizations worldwide. Martus integrates with nearly all ERP and accounting systems, including Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Blackbaud and Microsoft Business Central.

For more information, visit martussolutions.com.

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SOURCE Martus Solutions