Martus Solutions Welcomes Former Sage Intacct Executive Peyton Burch as Vice President of Channel Sales

Veteran channel executive to lead next phase of partner expansion and go-to-market enablement

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions today announced the appointment of Peyton Burch as Vice President of Channel Sales. Burch previously was Vice President of channel sales at Sage Intacct and is widely recognized within the ERP partner ecosystem for building high-performing VAR programs. As Martus expands its presence across accounting and financial software platforms, Burch will lead the next phase of growth and scale within the company's global partner initiatives.

Peyton Burch will lead Channel Sales at Martus.

Burch brings multiple decades of leadership experience across the accounting and financial software landscape. During his tenure at Sage Intacct, he played a key role in building and strengthening one of the industry's most recognized partner programs. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Deltek and the founding of Burch Consultants, where he advised ERP software companies and reseller networks on structured channel strategy, partner performance, and scalable ecosystem growth.

"Peyton's reputation within the ERP channel community speaks for itself," said Bill Cox, Founder and CEO of Martus Solutions. "As Martus continues to expand across key financial technology platforms, his leadership brings the experience, credibility, and operational rigor necessary to elevate our partner program to its next stage. His appointment underscores our long-term commitment to building a best-in-class partner ecosystem."

Burch's appointment marks a strategic milestone as organizations increasingly demand integrated financial ecosystems that connect ERP data with modern planning and reporting tools. By strengthening its channel leadership, Martus reinforces its commitment to partner enablement and long-term alignment across their community of leading accounting platforms and partners.

"Martus has built an exceptional product and a loyal community," said Burch. "What excites me most is the opportunity to build on that foundation to help partners grow faster, implement Martus more effectively, and deliver measurable value to their customers. The accounting and ERP ecosystem continues to evolve, and Martus is well positioned to be a linchpin in the modern financial technology stack."

Senior Director of Partnerships Chris Grady will continue leading Martus' strategic partnership initiatives, further expanding his focus on ecosystem alignment and technology integration strategy. Grady will oversee efforts to strengthen strategic ERP relationships, advance technical collaboration, and deepen engagement across complementary technology partners. He will also lead the continued growth of Martus' referral network, strengthening relationships with CPA firms, nonprofit consultants, and advisory partners.

For Martus's partners, the expanded strategy means increased enablement resources, clearer sales alignment, stronger ecosystem advocacy, and a more structured, scalable program. For their customers, this translates into seamless implementations, elevated advisory relationships, and deeper long-term integration capabilities.

The announcement comes as Martus surpasses 1,300 customers worldwide and a robust network of 90 active partners. As organizations increasingly seek collaborative, real-time financial planning tools that integrate directly with their ERP systems, Martus continues to expand its footprint within the nonprofit, faith-based, education, mission-based, and growth-focused business sectors.

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions delivers a modern budgeting, forecasting, and reporting platform that helps finance teams replace manual, spreadsheet-driven processes with collaborative, real-time financial planning tools. Integrating with leading mid-market ERP systems — including Acumatica, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, and Xero — Martus connects accounting data with strategic workflows that drive clarity and accountability.

Serving more than 1,300 mission-focused organizations and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide, and supported by 90 partners, Martus empowers finance leaders to make proactive decisions that strengthen performance and long-term impact. Learn more at martussolutions.com .

